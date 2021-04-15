Students mental well-being affected due to uncertainty of exams: Teachmint Survey

The cancellation of the Class 10 CBSE board exams and postponed of Class 12 exams comes at a right time as students mental well-being was affected due to uncertainty of examinations, confirmed 95% of teachers in a survey conducted by Teachmint.









As such, the official announcement of the exams cancellation has given the much needed clarity to students and has reduced the anxiety amongst them. According to the survey, while the teachers understand that this decision was the need of the hour, 75% agreed that cancelling Class 10 exams will affect the choice of subjects for students for Class 11. Another 25% thinks otherwise. Furthermore, for Class 12, 50% of the respondents predict that postponing Class 12 exams will not affect the career choice of the students.

Mihir Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, Teachmint, said they are constantly in touch with teachers and students across India. “Students across central and state boards have been in doubt and anxiety about their examinations. Though finer details are yet to be shared, CBSE guidelines have brought in the much needed clarity for a lot of students,” he said. “While opinions on the approach taken by CBSE can vary, most teachers on our platform agree that uncertainty around the examinations has been affecting the mental health and well-being of students. Hopefully, other boards will also provide clarity on their approach soon.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the focus on health in India like never before. Six out of 10 teachers in such cities opted that health is more important while the other 40% said health is equally important as studies. Vise-versa, a majority of teachers from semi-urban and rural areas feel that health and career are equally important. Only 40% from tier-2 and tier-3 cities said that health is more important.

A majority of teachers (70%) from tier-2 and tier-3 cities think that if board exams would have been conducted in the most sanitized and disciplined way, it would not have increased COVID-19 spread. While 50% teachers from tier-1 and metro cities agreed that offline examinations would have increased the spread of the pandemic. Majority teachers think that some internal assessment should be conducted for promoting the students of Class 10.