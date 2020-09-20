India can be a great center of learning through effective implementation of NEP

President Ram Nath Kovind believes that India can be a great center of learning through effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said it will likely restore India’s glory as a great center of learning.

“One of the targets of NEP 2020 is to increase Gross Enrolment Ration (GER) in higher education to 50 per cent by 2035,” the president said. “Technology can help in achieving this target.”









President Kovind, at the Visitor’s Conference on Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education, pointed out that in ancient times, India was a globally respected education hub. Universities at Takshashila and Nalanda had iconic status. Bringing focus to today’s times, he said India’s higher education institutions don’t get high positions in global rankings.

Encouraging institutions of higher education, President Kovind observed that the institutions have greater responsibility of making India a global knowledge superpower. The quality standards set as benchmark by these institutions would be followed by other institutions. He emphasized that fundamental principles of the Policy include creativity and critical thinking in order to encourage logical decison-making and innovation. The president drew inspiration from the Bhagvad Gita and the Krishna-Arjun dialogue while reiterating the concept of free communication and discussion between the teacher and the student. The NEP also seeks to encourage critical thinking and spirit of enquiry.

Academic Bank of Credits

Describing the novel features of NEP, he said it would introduce the system of Academic Bank of Credits. It would digitally store the academic credits earned from various Higher Education Institutions so that degrees can be awarded, taking into account the credits earned by students. This would allow students the freedom to take courses as per their vocational, professional or intellectual requirements, in addition, to giving flexibility of suitable exit and re-entry points. The need for strict monitoring of B.Ed, vocational and distance-learning courses is also being taken care of in this policy, the president said.

Increase Gross Enrolment Ratio

Pointing out the need to increase the gross enrolment ratio, President Kovind observed that the online system of education can also be utilized to reach this target, especially in catering to the female students or those who do not have physical access to educational institutions as well as the international students. According to the All India Survey of Higher Education for 2018-19, he said GER for females is slightly higher than the males. However, the share of female students is extremely low in Institutions of National Importance and particularly low in technical education. President Kovind said NEP has focus on equity and inclusion and that such gender disparity in higher education should be corrected.

Highlighting higher education institutions as centers of innovation, the president said it provides innovative solutions to national and local problems. Community participation and use of local resources should be encouraged for local problems, he added.