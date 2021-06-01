Accio Robotics, a robotics automation company focused on designing and manufacturing autonomous mobile robots, has raised a fresh round of funding from marquee angel investors. The funding round was led by Uday Sodhi, Co-Founder of Founder’s Room Capital along with other marquee investors including Jignesh Kenia, Utpal Doshi, Girish Jain and Pankaj Bhargava and other investors from angel investors from CIO Angel Network.









Tuhin Sharma, Co-Founder of Accio Robotics, said the fresh round raised by Accio Robotics is a great step in the right direction for our company. “The trust and the faith shown by our investors in us only gives us more confidence to build a successful deep tech company in the Indian ecosystem. This investment will not only help us strengthen our product development efforts, but will also provide a platform for Accio to be able to penetrate a wider market with much more wide spread impact.”

Uday Sodh, Co-founder, Founder’s Room Capital, said Accio Robotics is an exciting startup in the Autonomous Mobile Robot space. “We at Founder’s Room Capital believe in backing smart and passionate founders in high tech areas with huge market potential. AMRs is a need for every manufacturing and logistics company that is looking to reduce costs and improve efficiency through automation. We are really impressed by Tuhin and Pranav and the product that they are building.”

NinadKarpe, Partner at 100X.VC, said they are delighted to be the first institutional investor in Accio Robotics, which will simplify and disrupt the way in which material handling will happen across a range of industries from warehousing and hospitals to office parks. “At 100X, we fund and nurture path-breaking startups and Accio Robotics, with its unique technology, is well placed to become a pioneer and leader in the Autonomous Mobile Robot space.”

Accio Robotics was launched in 2020 by Tuhin Sharma and Pranav Srinivasan, and is a 100X.VC Class 03 portfolio company. The company is building autonomous mobile robots that is capable of carrying out material handling of goods from one point to another without human intervention. It aims to enable industry wide automation adoption by manufacturing and deploying state of the art hardware and software automation solutions.