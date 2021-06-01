Rapido has joined the fight against COVID-19 by collaborating with Chennai City Corporation to vaccinate its Captains (Driver Partners) in a free vaccination drive. The Captains are on-road COVID warriors that are part of the essential ride-sharing and delivery fleet, including the specially abled Captains.









Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido, on the launch of the #RapidoCaptainVaccination program said vaccination is a key step in our country’s fight against the pandemic. “As one of the leading players in the Indian mobility and ride sharing ecosystem, we take our commitment to safeguarding our customers and Captains through this vaccination drive,” he said. “While bike taxis themselves are an open and safe way to commute during the pandemic, we are providing another layer of protection to our Captains and users, through our first vaccination drive in Chennai. We thank the Chennai City Corporation to help us put this drive together to vaccinate our Helmet Heroes, who are working hard to keep our customers safe.”

The Captains were administered the first dose of Covishield. All required precautions, safety measures and post vaccination protocols were followed to ensure protection of the frontline workers in the city. All vaccinated drivers will be administered the second dose as per the defined period of 80 days between two doses.

Also Read: RBI notification on crypto makes things easier for customers

Rapido plans to have additional vaccination drives in the city as per the availability of the vaccination stocks. It is also exploring more such partnerships in other cities where Rapido is present in to organize free vaccination drives in the coming months for the Captains. The company announced several initiatives towards maintaining safety and following guidelines to protect the customer and the Captain, including the innovative Safety Back Shields for bike taxi rides. The Captains are expected to sanitize and clean the vehicles and all customer accessible areas, post every ride, along with mandatory usage of masks during the entire ride.