Agritech startup Fasal launches Water Credit initiative

Fasal has launched FASAL WATER CREDIT to encourage farmers to save water and money with sustainable farming practices. The agritech startup is the pioneer of precision farming and is an IoT based AI-powered intelligence platform for horticulture crops.









Shailendra Tiwari, founder of Fasal, said they have documented numerous cases, in horticulture, where the farmer irrigated 30 to 40 per cent less than the previous season with the help of Fasal’s plot specific irrigation recommendations and had more yield and better quality as compared to previous seasons. “So more is definitely possible with less,” he said. “We are continously working on FASAL WATER CREDIT and plan to introduce more and more intrinsic motivations within the Fasal system to make sure that it becomes a powerful force for sustainable and progressive farming in India. Agriculture organizations and farmers working in ensuring sustainable water usage in their production practices, it can flawlessly help them do so.”

Ananda Verma, founder of Fasal, said their approach to innovation has always been incremental and outcome-driven. “We believe in bringing visible and sustainable change to the ecosystem we operate in,” he said. “We have saved about three billion litres of freshwater that is used in agriculture and we brought the concept of FASAL WATER CREDIT, one of its kind, to reward farmers who save fresh water and practice sustainability.”

Fasal brings optimal irrigation in action by eliminating guesswork and using a Data-Driven approach, in result, leading to better quality and an increase in crop yield by up to 40 per cent. Fasal device provides numerous field-level parameters right in the palms. Its IoT device keeps an hourly track of the water tension at the primary rootzone. If the water level exceeds, the system triggers action for farmers through Fasal app. Every farmer who maintains water below this level for maximum hours in a month, the company will refund the entire monthly subscription that is charged for the advisory. Every time a farmer saves water for India, he makes money for himself.