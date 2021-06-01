After SC setback, Maha govt extends 10 pc reservation to Maratha community under EWS category

Weeks after the Supreme Court quashed the reservation for Maratha community in govt exams and college admissions, the Maharashtra Government has extended the benefits to the community under 10 per cent EWS (economically weaker sections) quota.









“Till there’s no clarity on Maratha community reservation, the state government decided to support the community that doesn’t come under any reservation category, with EWS reservation. Community with annual income below Rs 8 lakh are eligible for EWS reservation,” Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik told news agency ANI.

A government order (GO) to this effect was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). The GAD order states the Maratha community, which has been classified as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), can avail the 10% EWS quota.

The central law on the EWS quota was enacted more than two years ago for those who belong to the economically weaker section in society, under the General category. At present, a 10 per cent EWS quota is in force for those sections of the society which are not covered by any kind of reservations.

The apex court had, on May 5th, struck down a state law that granted reservations in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier.

The EWS quota will be applicable to the community from the period of interim stay (on Maratha reservation) on September 9, 2020, to the final verdict by the Supreme Court in May 5 this year, the government order said.

The EWS quota will be applicable for SEBC candidates whose appointments were pending before the interim stay and will not be applicable to those candidates who have benefited from the SEBC quota in appointments and admissions, it said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called the verdict unfortunate and said that the legal battle for the reservations would continue till there was “victory”.