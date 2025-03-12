Connect with us

Dropkick Murphys Singer Ken Casey Calls Out Trump MAGA Shirt at Concert and Wins

Sound Plunge
At a recent concert in Clearwater, Florida, Dropkick Murphys frontman Ken Casey made headlines after challenging a fan wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) shirt to prove it was made in the United States. The moment, which was captured on video and quickly went viral, highlighted the irony that Trump-branded merchandise is often manufactured overseas—despite the former president’s “America First” stance on trade and jobs.

A Bet That Exposed the Truth

During the show, Casey noticed a man in the audience wearing a MAGA shirt and paused the performance to make a wager. Holding up one of his band’s tour shirts, Casey announced:

“Dropkick Murphys proudly sells Made in America merchandise only. And here’s the bet I’d like to make. If you lose the bet, we switch shirts, ok? If you win the bet, I give you 100 dollars and the shirt.”

The audience eagerly checked the tag on the MAGA shirt, revealing that it was made in Nicaragua. The crowd erupted in cheers as the man was asked to remove his shirt, and Casey quipped, “We’re taking crime off the street.”

The incident underscored a common criticism of Donald Trump’s political brand—that while he promotes American jobs and manufacturing, many of his products are outsourced to foreign countries.

 

A post shared by DROPKICK MURPHYS (@dropkickmurphys)

Fan Reactions and Viral Buzz

Despite the lighthearted confrontation, Casey later clarified that the man took the exchange in stride. Casey said the fan and his friend were longtime Dropkick Murphys followers who attended the show specifically to voice their political disagreement with the band. However, they remained respectful, and after the show, one of them told Casey, “Dropkicks are family, and I don’t let politics come between family.”

The interaction video has since gone viral, amassing 351,000 views on TikTok and 686,000 on Instagram. Social media users were quick to debate the moment, with some praising Casey for exposing the inconsistency of MAGA-branded apparel and others criticizing him for singling out a fan.

Dropkick Murphys’ Longstanding Anti-MAGA Stance

Dropkick Murphys, known for their pro-union and working-class values, have been vocal critics of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement for years. Casey has repeatedly called out Trump supporters at shows, arguing that they have been misled by billionaires and corporate elites who do not truly represent their interests.

During a 2022 concert in Pennsylvania, Ken Casey addressed MAGA supporters directly, saying, “You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a st about you or your family. They care about their fking tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket.”

While the band maintains strong political opinions, Ken Casey insists that he does not harbor personal animosity toward Trump supporters, instead viewing them as victims of misinformation and manipulation.

What’s Next?

Dropkick Murphys is currently on a nationwide tour, with performances scheduled through mid-August. Given the band’s outspoken stance, it remains to be seen whether MAGA supporters will continue to attend their shows and if similar political showdowns will occur in the future.

One thing is sure: Ken Casey won this bet and made sure the crowd knew it.


