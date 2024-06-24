This International Music Day, Madhya Pradesh Tourism showcased its deep-rooted musical heritage. The Ministry of Culture approved a grant for the creation of the Museum of Music in Gwalior, further cementing the city’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Music. This museum, to be housed in the historic Moti Mahal, will feature antique musical instruments, celebrating Gwalior’s significant contributions to Hindustani classical music.

Madhya Pradesh’s musical legacy includes legendary figures from the four major gharanas: Maihar, Gwalior, Senia, and Indore. The Maihar gharana, in particular, boasts luminaries like Ravi Shankar and Hariprasad Chaurasia, while the Gwalior gharana has produced icons such as Veena Sahasrabuddhe and Kumar Gandharva.

Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Culture, Mr. Sheo Shekhar Shukla, highlighted Gwalior’s recognition by UNESCO as a testament to the state’s musical richness. Events like Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior and Lokrang Festival in Bhopal celebrate this vibrant heritage. The state hosts numerous music festivals, including Allauddin Khan Sangeet Samaroh and Amir Khan Mahotsav, honouring composers and perpetuating the legacy of Indian classical music.









Music Gharanas: The Heartbeat of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is renowned for its musical gharanas, each contributing to the state’s diverse soundscape. The Maihar and Gwalior gharanas stand out, producing maestros who have left an indelible mark on Indian classical music. These gharanas continue to inspire and shape the state’s musical identity.

A Symphony of Festivals

Madhya Pradesh hosts a variety of music festivals that celebrate its rich cultural tapestry. Festivals like the Tansen Music Festival, Allauddin Khan Sangeet Samaroh, and The Great Indian Film and Literature Festival in Bhopal draw music lovers from across the country, honouring the state’s musical legends and fostering a vibrant cultural scene. A great attraction and a jewel in the Madhya Pradesh Tourism offering.

Madhya Pradesh celebrated International Music Day, reaffirming its commitment to preserve and promote its musical heritage and inviting music enthusiasts to experience the state’s unique and diverse soundscape.