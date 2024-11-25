Madhya Pradesh: ‘Stree’ Sequels & Bold Film-Friendly Vision

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board showcased why it is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers. MP Tourism Board highlighted its robust Film Tourism Policy, emphasizing the state’s unique offerings for the film industry. Riding on the success of the horror-comedy franchise Stree, sequels and projects were announced, too.









Knowledge Series at IFFI

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board organized a knowledge series titled “Lights, Camera, Collaboration: Government and Industry Partnership for Filming in Madhya Pradesh.” Industry stalwarts such as Principal Secretary Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, filmmaker Amar Kaushik, and actors Abhishek Banerjee and Nitanshi Goel participated.

Principal Secretary Shukla emphasized the state’s commitment to becoming India’s top filming destination. “Madhya Pradesh has twice been awarded the national honour for being the most film-friendly state. With its diverse landscapes, rich heritage, and supportive policies, the state is a paradise for filmmakers,” he said.

Expanding Horizons: ‘Stree’ Sequels in Madhya Pradesh

Filmmaker Amar Kaushik announced plans for multiple sequels to the hit horror-comedy franchise Stree. The upcoming films will continue to leverage Madhya Pradesh’s unique settings, a tradition that began with the original movie filmed in Chanderi. Kaushik credited the state’s diverse landscapes and collaborative support for making Madhya Pradesh an ideal filming destination.

Film Tourism Policy 2.0

Shri Shukla revealed that Madhya Pradesh is preparing to launch an updated Film Tourism Policy. This comprehensive overhaul aims to provide additional incentives, attract international filmmakers, and promote unexplored destinations. The policy also seeks to create employment opportunities for local communities.

Streamlining the Filmmaking Process

At 55th International Film Festival of India, IFFI Goa, several initiatives to simplify the filmmaking process by the Madhya Pradesh government were highlighted:

Film Facilitation Cell: This dedicated cell coordinates with production companies, provides policy suggestions, and ensures shooting approvals are granted within 15 working days under the state’s Public Service Guarantee Act.

Single Window System: A one-stop platform facilitates all required permits, ensuring a seamless experience for filmmakers.

Financial Incentives: The state offers grants based on production budgets and shooting durations. For instance, a film with a budget of up to ₹1 crore can receive up to 25% of its production cost as a grant if 50% of shooting occurs in Madhya Pradesh.

We are thrilled to announce that Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will participate in the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa from 20th to 24th November'22.

The exhibition will showcase state’s natural settings, ancient heritage & attractive film tourism policies. pic.twitter.com/Lb823iss9U — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) November 20, 2022

Why Madhya Pradesh?

The state boasts unparalleled natural beauty, cultural heritage, and vibrant wildlife. Coupled with excellent road and air connectivity, Madhya Pradesh offers a visually stunning and logistically convenient setting for filmmaking.

Future Prospects

Madhya Pradesh is not just a film-friendly state but is fast emerging as a hub for cine-tourism. By fostering government-industry collaboration, streamlining processes, and offering financial incentives, the state is setting a benchmark for others to follow. As hinted by Shri Shukla, the upcoming Film Tourism Policy 2.0 will further cement Madhya Pradesh’s status as India’s premier filming destination.

With the continued success of projects like Stree and progressive initiatives, Madhya Pradesh is poised to lead the way in India’s film tourism landscape.