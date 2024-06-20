Amid the escalating controversy surrounding the NEET examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the UGC-NET exam, which had just been conducted a day prior. Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for this crucial examination, which determines eligibility for Assistant Professor positions in universities and colleges, as well as junior research fellowships. The decision to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 exam comes in response to initial findings suggesting a compromise in the exam’s integrity. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, announced this move on Wednesday, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and sanctity in the examination process.

Official Statement and Immediate Actions

The Ministry of Education issued a statement confirming the cancellation, stating, “To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled.” The statement further assured that a fresh examination would be scheduled, with details to be shared separately. Additionally, the matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (C.B.I.) for a thorough investigation.









Exam Details and Participation

The UGC-NET, conducted by the NTA in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, is a crucial examination for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. According to UGC chairperson M. Jagadesh Kumar, approximately 81% of the 11.21 lakh registered candidates appeared for the NET exam across 317 cities in the country.

Examination Landscape and Ongoing Challenges

The UGC-NET is conducted twice a year, in June and December, and covers a wide range of 83 subjects. The June 2024 session was conducted on June 18. The awarding of a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or eligibility for an Assistant Professorship depends on the candidate’s aggregate performance in Paper-I and Paper-II of the UGC-NET.

The cancellation of the UGC-NET examination occurs amidst ongoing controversies surrounding the NEET (UG) Examination-2024. The NEET exam has faced allegations of irregularities, particularly concerning grace marks and specific conduct issues in Patna. The Ministry of Education has addressed the grace marks issue and is awaiting a detailed report from the Economic Offences Unit, Bihar Police, regarding the alleged irregularities.

Government’s Stance on Exam Integrity

The Ministry of Education, led by Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan, reiterated its commitment to upholding the sanctity of examinations and protecting the interests of students. “The Government is committed to ensuring the sanctity of examinations and protecting the interests of students. It is reiterated that any individual/organization found to be involved in this matter will face strict action,” the ministry asserted.

This decisive action by the NTA and the Ministry of Education underscores the importance of maintaining integrity in the examination process, ensuring that students can trust the fairness and transparency of these critical assessments. The upcoming re-examination and the C.B.I. investigation will be closely watched by the academic community and the public at large as the government seeks to address these serious concerns comprehensively.