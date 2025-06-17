Lil Wayne’s Son Claims He Wrote Drake’s Legacy: Bold Ghostwriting Accusation

Though Lil Novi added, “No disrespect to Drake. He hard now,” the damage was done. Within hours, social media was ablaze with opinions, theories, and clapbacks. The Drake ghostwriting allegations, which date back to his early Young Money days, were suddenly trending again in 2025.

The never-ending ghostwriting conversation surrounding Drake has been reignited—this time by someone close to the source. Lil Wayne’s 14-year-old son, Lil Novi, sent shockwaves through the hip-hop world this week when he boldly claimed that his father wrote “most” of Drake’s music.

In a viral interview clip making its rounds across X (formerly Twitter), Lil Novi didn’t hesitate when asked who was the better artist between his dad and Drake, the Canadian rap superstar. “Lil Wayne,” he said confidently. “My dad wrote most of his s###, so. On God, if it wasn’t for my pops, there wouldn’t be no Drake.”

Though Lil Novi added, “No disrespect to Drake. He hard now,” the damage was done. Within hours, social media was ablaze with opinions, theories, and clapbacks. The Drake ghostwriting allegations, which date back to his early days with Young Money, were suddenly trending again in 2025.







Internet Reacts: “Where’s the Proof?”

While Lil Novi didn’t offer receipts, fans were quick to weigh in. Many pushed back on the teen’s claims, citing Drake’s pre-Young Money mixtapes (Room for Improvement, Comeback Season) and his long-standing reputation as a lyricist. “This makes zero sense considering how different their rap styles are,” one user posted. “Wayne said he was inspired by Drake’s writing—so what’s Novi talking about?” said another.

Some fans turned the focus back to Lil Wayne, claiming he’s known more for freestyling than structured writing, and questioned how he could ghostwrite for someone with such a distinct style as Drake.

Family Fires Back – Tha Carter VI Mixed Review

The timing of the controversy is notable. Lil Novi recently appeared alongside Lil Wayne on “Mula Komin In,” a track off Tha Carter VI, which dropped earlier this month. The album has been met with mixed reviews, with critics and TikTok users alike calling it “underwhelming.”

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, stepped up to defend her father in a fiery video response to a fan who labeled Carter VI “trash.” “This is what I hate about you kids,” she snapped. “Just because y’all can’t do a TikTok dance to it doesn’t mean it’s trash… My dad was talking real s###.”

She also highlighted the album’s versatility, claiming, “There’s stuff on that album you’ll hear in 2K, malls, everywhere—it’s universal.”

While it’s unclear whether Lil Wayne’s son Lil Novi’s comments were based on behind-the-scenes insight or simply fanboy pride, the Drake ghostwriting debate isn’t going away anytime soon. Whether this latest firestorm fizzles out or leads to new revelations, one thing’s for sure—the legacy of Young Money continues to be as controversial as it is iconic.