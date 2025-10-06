Elon Musk Targets Netflix Over Trans Characters in Kids’ Shows

While the financial impact of Elon Musk’s boycott remains unclear, Netflix’s stock price dipped by more than 2% following his posts. The company has nearly 300 million users worldwide, meaning even a small percentage of cancellations could be significant.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has launched a high-profile campaign against Netflix, urging millions of followers on X to cancel their subscriptions. His target: streaming content aimed at children featuring transgender and nonbinary characters.

The spark for this campaign was Dead End: Paranormal Park, an animated series in which a character named Barney identifies as transgender. Although the show aired for two seasons in 2022 and was not renewed, it remains available on Netflix and is rated TV-Y7 for viewers aged seven and older.

The Controversy: Kids’ Programming and Gender Representation

Elon Musk’s posts, amplified by right-wing activist accounts like Libs of TikTok, labeled the show as “pro-transgender propaganda for children.” He has reposted over two dozen messages in just a few days, urging a mass “Cancel Netflix” movement.







Other children’s shows have also faced scrutiny. For example, Transformers: Earthspark introduced its first nonbinary character in 2023, drawing criticism from some conservative circles. Previous controversies, such as the 2020 backlash over Cuties, temporarily affected Netflix subscriptions, though cancellations eventually normalized.

Supporters of LGBTQ+ representation argue that inclusive characters can have a profoundly positive impact on children who identify as LGBTQ+. Zach Barack, who voices Barney and is the first openly transgender actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told X: “Kids & parents have told me it saved their lives!!”

Parent and Cultural Perspectives

Nicole Russell, a mother of four writing in USA TODAY, echoed Elon Musk’s concern that young children are being exposed to complex gender and sexuality topics too early. She argues: “Sex, sexuality, and gender are topics better left for parents to handle.”

This debate highlights a larger cultural divide. Conservatives often focus on what content children are exposed to, while advocates for inclusivity emphasize early representation and acceptance. Pew Research Center polling in 2025 found that 66% of Americans support policies requiring trans athletes to compete based on sex assigned at birth, reflecting the ongoing societal split.

Elon Musk’s Personal Connection

Elon Musk’s personal history intensifies the controversy. His estranged trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, legally changed her name and gender in 2022 and has publicly criticized her father’s stance. Musk has described this as “losing my son” and blamed what he calls the “woke mind virus” for influencing her decisions.

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

Impact on Netflix and the Culture War

While the financial impact of Elon Musk’s boycott remains unclear, Netflix’s stock price dipped by more than 2% following his posts. The company has nearly 300 million users worldwide, meaning even a small percentage of cancellations could be significant.

The incident underscores how streaming platforms have become battlegrounds in the culture wars, with the world’s richest man now actively influencing public opinion on children’s media. Whether this will reshape Netflix’s programming or policies remains to be seen.