Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with One Instagram Post as Justin Sparks Concern with Emotional Selfies

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with One Instagram Post as Justin Bieber Sparks Concern with Emotional Selfies

E! News

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with One Instagram Post as Justin Sparks Concern with Emotional Selfies

Sound Plunge
Published on

The internet was buzzing with rumors of a possible split between Hailey and Justin Bieber—but Hailey has seemingly shut it all down with one simple move: posting a selfie flaunting her wedding ring. The model and Rhode founder took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a mirror pic, casually dressed in a black top and polka-dot pants with oversized sunglasses. But all eyes were on her left hand, where the diamond-studded wedding band gleamed unmistakably, subtly but powerfully dismissing ongoing divorce rumours.

The speculation began after Hailey was spotted multiple times in New York without her ring, including outings with celebs like Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse. Paparazzi shots showing a bare ring finger had fueled headlines suggesting trouble in paradise for the power couple. But with her latest Story, Hailey sent a clear message: the Biebers are still together.



Justin’s Emotional Posts Raise Eyebrows

While Hailey took the minimalist approach to silence gossip, Justin Bieber’s social media activity has been far more cryptic and emotional. The pop star shared a series of moody black-and-white selfies, showcasing his new nose piercing, and paired them with songs like “I Believe I Can Fly” by R. Kelly and “Me Vs Me” by Moneybagg Yo.

He also reposted quotes that hinted at mental exhaustion and emotional conflict. One read: “Not everybody hates you, just a lot of people do… People in Tasmania don’t hate you. But that’s just because they don’t know you.”

Another post read: “You is jealous, envious, you trying to be me, around me.”

These cryptic messages came shortly after a reported confrontation with paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu, where Justin was allegedly involved in a shouting match. He later admitted to ending a friendship after being accused of “lashing out,” fueling further speculation about his current emotional state.

Justin Bieber Explodes on Paparazzi in Profanity-Filled Rant: “I’m Demanding Respect”

Marriage on Display, Drama Online

The couple, who wed in 2018, have frequently been in the public eye, not just for their careers, but also for the rollercoaster nature of their relationship. While they’ve endured rumors of infidelity, emotional distance, and mental health struggles, both Hailey and Justin have often chosen to address speculation through actions rather than public statements.

Hailey’s quiet but firm social media move may not silence the internet entirely, but it’s a classic PR power play: simple, visual, and undeniable. And while Justin continues to ride an emotional wave online, fans can only hope it’s part of an upcoming music release or creative rebirth, rather than a sign of marital distress.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kevin Durant Joins Houston Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade

Kevin Durant Joins Rockets: Projected 2025–26 Starting Lineup Revealed After Blockbuster Trade
By June 23, 2025
Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with One Instagram Post as Justin Bieber Sparks Concern with Emotional Selfies

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors with One Instagram Post as Justin Sparks Concern with Emotional Selfies
By June 23, 2025
MGK’s Daughter Casie Colson Stuns in Glam Makeover at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards Megax Fox Machine Gun Kelly

MGK’s Daughter Casie Stuns in Glam Makeover at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards
By June 23, 2025
Kathryn Bigelow Returns with A House of Dynamite— Netflix Political Thriller Premiering October The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty, and Point Break Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson

Kathryn Bigelow Returns with A House of Dynamite— Netflix Political Thriller Premiering October
By June 21, 2025
‘Dune: Messiah’ Is Officially on the Move—Hans Zimmer Confirms Production Is Underway Denis Villeneuve Jason Momoa Robert Pattinson Timothée Chalamet Zendaya

‘Dune: Messiah’ Is Officially on the Move—Hans Zimmer Confirms Production Is Underway
By June 20, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution CyberCab

Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution
By June 23, 2025
Best Online Craps Sites in 2025 – Where to Play Craps Games for Real Money

Best Online Craps Sites in 2025 – Where to Play Craps Games for Real Money
By June 23, 2025
PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification
By June 20, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
A Portless Apple iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing USB C type

A Portless iPhone Might Be Closer Than You Think—And That’s a Good Thing
By June 23, 2025
Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution CyberCab

Tesla’s $4.20 Robotaxi Launches in Austin as Elon Musk Kicks Off Driverless Ride Revolution
By June 23, 2025
PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification

PrepInsta’s Data Science and Analytics Courses Earn NASSCOM Certification
By June 20, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...