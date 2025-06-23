MGK’s Daughter Casie Stuns in Glam Makeover at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards

Machine Gun Kelly, now going by mgk, made a rare and heartwarming red carpet appearance with his eldest daughter, Casie Colson Baker, at the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and fans are in awe of her bold style transformation.

For the first time in two years, the father-daughter duo stepped back into the public eye together—only this time, Casie’s look couldn’t be more different from what fans remember.

Previously known for her matching all-black gothic looks alongside her rocker dad, Casie surprised everyone with a soft, pastel-toned ensemble. She wore a purple-pink midi dress paired with natural makeup and a radiant smile that stole the show. Her mature and effortlessly elegant look was a sharp departure from her edgy fashion moments of the past.

Meanwhile, mgk stayed true to his signature vibe, sporting a black corduroy jumpsuit and slicked-back platinum hair. The 34-year-old musician, actor, and style chameleon remained in his dark fashion lane while letting his daughter shine in the spotlight.







A Red Carpet Reunion Two Years in the Making

The last time fans saw Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson together was back in June 2023, when they made headlines for their sleek all-black looks at the Dolce & Gabbana Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Milan Fashion Week. Since then, the two had not appeared together on a red carpet—making this weekend’s joint outing all the more special.

Now 15 years old, Casie Colson is clearly coming into her own, embracing a style that reflects her individuality and growth. Social media lit up with praise for her glamorous new look, with fans calling her “stunning,” “graceful,” and “a total style star in the making.”

MGK Opens Up About Fatherhood

During the Kids’ Choice Awards, mgk opened up about what fatherhood means to him in an interview with KTVO: “It opened up the side of myself that I needed to stay alive to this point. Without her, it’s an easy decline, you know?”

mgk became a father at age 19 when he welcomed Casie with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. Earlier this year, MGK also welcomed a second daughter, Saga Blade, with ex-fiancée Megan Fox in March 2025.

As mgk continues to evolve as an artist and father, this public appearance marks a decisive moment of family pride and generational style evolution. One thing is sure: Casie is no longer just the rockstar’s daughter—she’s carving out a fashion identity of her own.