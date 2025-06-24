Connect with us

Diddy Refuses to Testify as Defense Rests Without Witnesses in Explosive Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

Diddy Refuses to Testify as Defense Rests Without Witnesses in Explosive Federal Sex Trafficking Trial Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Refuses to Testify as Defense Rests Without Witnesses in Explosive Federal Sex Trafficking Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial is heading into its final phase, and his defence strategy has taken a stunning turn. Despite the gravity of the charges and weeks of emotional and explicit testimony, Diddy’s legal team has chosen not to call a single witness, including the embattled music mogul himself.

The decision, revealed in court Monday, means that Sean Diddy Combs will not testify in his defence, and the jury will not hear any direct rebuttal from the Bad Boy Records founder. His legal team, led by veteran attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, indicated that they plan to rest their case on Tuesday or Wednesday, just two days after the prosecution officially concluded its six-week presentation.

The move surprised many courtroom observers. Initially, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ team signalled that they’d need up to two weeks for their defence. But the last-minute pivot to a witness-free strategy raises serious questions about how the defence intends to counter the graphic video evidence and damaging personal testimony presented by federal prosecutors.



Among the prosecution’s most explosive material were 20 minutes of “freak off” party footage, shown to the jury—but not the public—due to its graphic nature. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey described the content as deeply explicit, allegedly documenting a world of drug-fueled sex parties involving male escorts, Diddy’s former partners, and disturbing coercion.

The final government witness, Homeland Security Special Agent Joseph Cerciello, capped a witness list that included Cassie Ventura, Sean Diddy Combs’ ex-girlfriend, who wept on the stand as she recounted years of emotional and physical abuse. Another ex-girlfriend, referred to only as “Jane,” testified that Sean Diddy Combs coerced her into sex with others after drugging her, and even continued paying her rent and legal bills after their breakup.

Cassie Testifies Diddy Abused Her the Night Before OVO Fest Performance

The prosecution also called former Syracuse basketball player Brendan Paul, who worked for Sean Diddy Combs and was accused of acting as a drug mule, allegedly procuring cocaine, ketamine, and ecstasy for the mogul. Paul received immunity in exchange for his testimony, and his claims added to the image of a star running a secretive and abusive criminal enterprise.

Sean Diddy Combs faces multiple federal charges, including racketeering (RICO), sex trafficking by force or coercion, and transportation for illegal sexual activity. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

The defence’s decision to rely solely on submitted evidence without witness support could be risky, especially in the face of such emotional and detailed accusations. Legal experts say it’s likely a strategic move to avoid subjecting Sean Diddy Combs—or any potential character witnesses—to damaging cross-examination.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday, setting the stage for a blockbuster jury verdict that could forever change the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most powerful figures.


