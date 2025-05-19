Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

E! News

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise

The pop star returned to the Idol stage after 15 years—only to face a wave of mixed reactions online.
Screen Plunge
Published on

Jessica Simpson returned to the American Idol stage for the first time in 15 years—just not in a way that fans expected. The pop icon delivered two performances during the Season 23 finale, including a duet with country newcomer Josh King and a solo of her hit “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

Wearing a shimmering gold dress and paired unexpectedly with Josh King—harmonica in hand—Simpson sang both the nostalgic classic and her new track “Blame Me” from the EP Nashville Canyon. But while the performance may have been big on showmanship, the online reaction was far from unanimous.

“The Jessica Simpson, Josh King American Idol performance might be the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever seen! Even the judges are cringing!” one viewer wrote on X, with another fan zeroing in on Luke Bryan’s reaction: “Luke’s face during that Jessica Simpson performance is the epitome of cringe.”

The backlash grew quickly. “Jessica Simpson was painful,” one viewer posted. Another lamented, “Ewww! Jessica Simpson USED TO be able to really sing, but she sounds HORRIBLE tonight!”

Some questioned the decision to book Simpson, with one fan writing, “Why the heck is Jessica Simpson on here lol.”

However, loyal fans stood up for Simpson’s performance amid the criticism. “Jessica Simpson absolutely killed it!!” one user raved. “Jessica Simpson crushed it,” another posted, calling her vocals and stage presence a strong return.

Even the quirky pairing with Josh King drew unlikely praise. “Did not have Jessica Simpson on my American Idol finale Bingo Card—much less partnered with Josh King. Nor Josh in a cowboy hat. But it absolutely worked,” read one of the more balanced reactions online.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)

Simpson appeared as finalists John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix vied for the 2025 title. Host Ryan Seacrest introduced Simpson’s set by noting it was her first time performing on American Idol in over a decade and a half—a move that hinted at a possible renewed musical chapter for the star.

Despite a wave of divided responses, Simpson grabbed the spotlight and created one of the night’s most talked-about moments. Whether the performance signals a full-fledged return to music or just a one-off stage cameo, it certainly reignited public conversation around her career.

As American Idol Season 23 wraps, Jessica Simpson’s performance may not have hit the right note with everyone, but it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations

Justin and Hailey Bieber Make Public Appearance at Toronto Hockey Game Amid Diddy Allegations
By May 19, 2025
Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Megan Michaels Wolflick

Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know
By May 19, 2025
Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise Luke Bryan Josh King

Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise
By May 19, 2025
Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan Megan Michaels Wolflick

Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know
By May 19, 2025
Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way

Shaquille O’Neal Steps into the Superman Spotlight, Embracing His Kryptonite Along the Way
By May 18, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry Redseer Consulting

India’s eSports Boom: From Niche Hobby to High-Growth Industry
By May 15, 2025
Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Amazon India, Flipkart, Ubuy India, Etsy, The Flag Company, and The Flag Corporation Pakistani flags

Amazon India, Flipkart Among E-Commerce Giants Served Notices for Sale of Pakistani Flags and Merchandise
By May 15, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal Times Internet

Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal
By May 15, 2025
Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update! Fortnite on Apple Epic Games App Store iOS Star Wars Mandalorian

Epic Games and Apple controversy delay v35.10 Fortnite update!
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat Apollo Hospitals Ahemdabad

Hypertension Rising Among Women and Youth: Cardiologists Sound Alarm on Silent Threat
By May 16, 2025
Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center

Samarpan Becomes India’s First and Only CARF-Accredited Residential Rehabilitation Center
By May 15, 2025
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions US Canada Tourism Air Canada

Trump Presidency

Canada Freezes U.S. Air Routes as Airlines Pivot to Europe Amid Rising Tensions
Cardinal Timothy Dolan: The American Face in the Conversation for the Next Trump Pope Conclave Pope Francis Donald Trump

News

From the Pulpit to the Papacy? Trump Jokes He Wants to Be Pope — Then Suggests NYC’s Cardinal Dolan Instead
‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale

DC Comics

‘The Sandman’ Season 2 Will Be Its Last: Netflix Confirms Split Release and Teases an Epic Finale
To Top
Loading...