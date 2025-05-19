Jessica Simpson’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance Sparks Backlash and Praise

The pop star returned to the Idol stage after 15 years—only to face a wave of mixed reactions online.

Jessica Simpson returned to the American Idol stage for the first time in 15 years—just not in a way that fans expected. The pop icon delivered two performances during the Season 23 finale, including a duet with country newcomer Josh King and a solo of her hit “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.”

Wearing a shimmering gold dress and paired unexpectedly with Josh King—harmonica in hand—Simpson sang both the nostalgic classic and her new track “Blame Me” from the EP Nashville Canyon. But while the performance may have been big on showmanship, the online reaction was far from unanimous.

“The Jessica Simpson, Josh King American Idol performance might be the most uncomfortable thing I’ve ever seen! Even the judges are cringing!” one viewer wrote on X, with another fan zeroing in on Luke Bryan’s reaction: “Luke’s face during that Jessica Simpson performance is the epitome of cringe.”

The backlash grew quickly. “Jessica Simpson was painful,” one viewer posted. Another lamented, “Ewww! Jessica Simpson USED TO be able to really sing, but she sounds HORRIBLE tonight!”

Some questioned the decision to book Simpson, with one fan writing, “Why the heck is Jessica Simpson on here lol.”

However, loyal fans stood up for Simpson’s performance amid the criticism. “Jessica Simpson absolutely killed it!!” one user raved. “Jessica Simpson crushed it,” another posted, calling her vocals and stage presence a strong return.

Even the quirky pairing with Josh King drew unlikely praise. “Did not have Jessica Simpson on my American Idol finale Bingo Card—much less partnered with Josh King. Nor Josh in a cowboy hat. But it absolutely worked,” read one of the more balanced reactions online.

Simpson appeared as finalists John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Breanna Nix vied for the 2025 title. Host Ryan Seacrest introduced Simpson’s set by noting it was her first time performing on American Idol in over a decade and a half—a move that hinted at a possible renewed musical chapter for the star.

Despite a wave of divided responses, Simpson grabbed the spotlight and created one of the night’s most talked-about moments. Whether the performance signals a full-fledged return to music or just a one-off stage cameo, it certainly reignited public conversation around her career.

As American Idol Season 23 wraps, Jessica Simpson’s performance may not have hit the right note with everyone, but it certainly didn’t go unnoticed.