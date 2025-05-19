Is Lionel Richie Leaving American Idol After Season 23? Here’s What We Know

As American Idol concludes its 23rd season, speculation is mounting over the future of one of its judges, Lionel Richie. With rumours swirling and fans eager for clarity, the show’s producers have remained tight-lipped about what’s next for Richie and his fellow judges, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

In a recent interview with TVLine, American Idol showrunner and executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick addressed the uncertainty surrounding the Season 24 judging panel. When asked directly about the return of Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, she responded with cautious optimism: “It’s early days still, but I love our panel. I think we’re in a good place. I’m excited for them to crown their first winner together as a threesome. They’re all passionate about the show.”

Megan Michaels Wolflick confirmed that the long-running talent competition is officially renewed for another season, and casting is already underway. “American Idol is coming back as a show, and we already have thousands of submissions coming in for next season,” she said. However, she stopped short of confirming the judges’ return, adding, “We never share our hand before the end of the season, but it should be coming soon, and we’re excited about the show doing so well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

The panel of Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan was a fresh combination for Season 23, and producers appear pleased with the chemistry and results. The show also received a notable ratings boost during its live broadcasts—a rare feat in today’s fragmented television landscape. “The live shows have really had a nice uptick in viewership, and we’ve actually grown a ton from the premiere to now,” Wolflick noted. “In this kind of eroding television world, it’s pretty awesome.”

Lionel Richie, who joined the show in 2018 during its ABC revival, has not publicly confirmed whether he will return for Season 24. The singer and music legend has played a steady and reassuring role on the panel, winning over fans with his sincerity and industry wisdom. His continued absence from public commentary about next season has only deepened the uncertainty.

While changes to the judging panel are not unusual for American Idol, Richie’s departure—if confirmed—would mark a significant shift. For now, all signs suggest producers are still finalising details, and fans should expect an official announcement in the near future.

Until then, the spotlight remains on the Season 23 finale and the crowning of a new winner. Whether Lionel Richie will return for the next chapter of American Idol is still unknown. Still, if viewer engagement and producer enthusiasm are any indicators, the current trio may yet have another season ahead.