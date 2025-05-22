Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer Is the Ultimate Concert Deal of 2025

Just in time for summer, Live Nation has dropped a sizzling-hot deal that’s bringing major concerts within reach. The “$30 Ticket to Summer” promotion lets fans across the U.S. and Canada grab tickets to dozens of must-see concerts for just a $30 flat fee. As ticket prices have skyrocketed in recent years due to dynamic pricing and resale markups, Live Nation’s new promotion is a refreshing throwback to affordable entertainment. Fans can snag seats to see a wide range of top-tier acts for just $30 — but only while supplies last.

Who’s Performing?

The list of artists and bands participating in this $30 concert ticket deal reads like a who’s who of pop, rock, and hip-hop royalty. From throwback icons to current chart-toppers, here are just a few of the names headlining this summer’s most affordable shows Cyndi Lauper, The Offspring, Nelly, Avril Lavigne, Blink-182, Goo Goo Dolls, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Luke Bryan, James Taylor, Billy Idol, Toto + Christopher Cross + Men at Work, +Live+ & Collective Soul, Papa Roach & Rise Against, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, and Kesha among dozens more!

Whether you’re nostalgic for the ‘90s, vibing with yacht rock, or jamming to today’s biggest acts, there’s a concert for everyone.







How to Get the $30 Tickets

To grab your $30 concert tickets, visit LiveNation.com/TicketToSummer. Once you select your preferred artist, venue, or date, just look for the “$30 Ticket to Summer” option. Add your tickets to the cart and head to checkout — it’s that simple.

The best part? The $30 price tag includes all service fees. Depending on your city or venue, you’ll only see additional costs for applicable local taxes.

With inflation and rising ticket costs pricing many fans out of live music experiences, Live Nation’s $30 Ticket to Summer is more than a flash sale — it’s a game-changer for accessibility in the music industry. It’s an opportunity to enjoy live music without breaking the bank, making it perfect for families, Gen Z fans, and nostalgic millennials alike.