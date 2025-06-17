Connect with us

Caitlyn Jenner Flees Israel After Hiding in Bomb Shelter During Iranian Missile Attacks

Caitlyn Jenner Flees Israel After Hiding in Bomb Shelter During Iranian Missile Attacks

Caitlyn Jenner Flees Israel After Hiding in Bomb Shelter During Iranian Missile Attacks

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
What was meant to be a symbolic and celebratory appearance at the Tel Aviv Pride Parade turned into a tense and surreal brush with war for Caitlyn Jenner, as escalating tensions in the Middle East forced the 75-year-old Olympic gold medalist to seek shelter in a bomb bunker and eventually flee Israel altogether.

Caitlyn Jenner, who had arrived in Tel Aviv last Thursday as a guest of honor for what would have been the largest LGBTQ+ Pride event in the Middle East, found herself caught in the crosshairs of Iran’s missile assault on Israel. The parade, scheduled for Friday, was abruptly canceled amid growing security concerns as Iranian missiles rained down on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv.

Photos soon emerged of Jenner calmly drinking red wine in a bomb shelter, alongside influencer Regev Gur, while missile sirens echoed overhead. The unexpected image, shared widely on social media, quickly became a viral moment of defiance, irony, and international attention. “What did you do during the alerts, because I’m drinking wine with Caitlyn,” Regev Gur captioned the now-famous photo.



Despite the chaos, Jenner remained vocal and supportive of Israel throughout the ordeal. “I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever,” she posted on Friday, along with a dramatic photo of missiles streaking across the sky. “Pray for us all. We will prevail.”

In a series of follow-up messages, Caitlyn Jenner praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for launching preemptive strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, calling him a “leader” and thanking former U.S. President Donald Trump for his unwavering support of Israel. “The leadership by Bibi, and Israel’s closest ally President Donald Trump will not allow this reckless violence… Israeli jets overhead in Iran now,” she wrote. “Bye bye terrorists. We will liberate Iran’s citizens.”

Caitlyn Jenner also visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem. She met survivors and families affected by the October 7 Hamas terror attacks, adding a solemn dimension to what was supposed to be a festive trip.

Caitlyn Jenner in Tel Aviv, Israel

Caitlyn Jenner in Tel Aviv, Israel

With flights grounded due to the conflict, Jenner crossed into Jordan by land on Sunday, before returning to Los Angeles by air. The Times of Israel confirmed her safe exit from the conflict zone.

The incident has reignited discussions about the safety of international Pride events, the celebritization of conflict zones, and the often unpredictable overlap of pop culture and geopolitics. Social media was ablaze with divided reactions—some praising Jenner for her courage, others accusing her of political grandstanding.

Still, Jenner’s bomb shelter photo-op has become a striking snapshot of life during wartime, where influencer culture, armed conflict, and global celebrity intersect in the most surreal of circumstances.

