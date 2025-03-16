Kanye West Ignites Controversy With New Song Featuring North West and Diddy

Connect with us

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West has once again sparked backlash after releasing a new track, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, featuring his daughter, North West, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Diddy’s son King Combs, and emerging artist Jasmine William. The song,  which debuted on West’s X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, has led to a heated dispute with Kim Kardashian, who allegedly attempted to block the release.

Kanye’s Latest Musical Move

West introduced the track in a now-deleted post, writing, “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS, my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine William.” The song appears to begin with a recording of a phone call between Kanye and Diddy, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. In the clip, a voice believed to be Diddy thanks Kanye for his support, saying, “I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man. Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call them.”

Kanye West responds, “Absolutely, I love you so much, man. You raised me. Even when I ain’t know you, know what I’m saying?”

Later in the song, North West can be heard rapping, “Doing everything I wanted, that’s the key to life / When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

 

Kim Kardashian’s Legal Battle Over North’s Involvement

Kim Kardashian reportedly attempted to prevent the release of the track, fearing the implications of North being featured on a song connected to Diddy, who is currently facing serious legal charges. According to TMZ, Kardashian had previously trademarked North’s name, which she says was meant to protect their daughter’s future.

In a series of text messages allegedly exchanged between the former couple, Kardashian reminded Kanye that he had initially agreed to let her handle the trademarks for their children. “I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she’s 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian reportedly wrote. She continued, “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark! We agreed when they were both [young] I would get all of our kids’ names and trademarks so no one else would take them.”

Kanye West, however, responded with a chilling message: “Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me.”

Public Backlash and Legal Concerns

The song’s release has reignited criticism toward Kanye West, who has faced backlash recently for his social media outbursts and controversial public statements. The rapper was previously condemned for promoting hate speech and selling a T-shirt featuring a swastika, further damaging his public image.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case

Kanye’s support of Diddy has also raised eyebrows. The former music mogul, once an influential figure in the entertainment industry, was indicted last year on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. While Diddy has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial in May, his association with Kanye in this latest project has drawn scrutiny.

What Happens Next?

As tensions between Kanye and Kim escalate, it remains unclear whether Kardashian will take further legal action to protect North from being associated with the track. Given Kanye’s defiance and history of public conflicts, this latest battle between the former power couple is unlikely to end anytime soon.

With the public reaction split between fans defending Kanye’s artistic choices and critics condemning his lack of boundaries, one thing is clear. This latest controversy only adds to the high-profile disputes between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.


