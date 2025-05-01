Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Michael Bolton Speaks Out About Brain Cancer Battle: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight”

Michael Bolton Speaks Out About Brain Cancer Battle: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight” glioblastoma

E! News

Michael Bolton Speaks Out About Brain Cancer Battle: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight”

Sound Plunge
Published on

Legendary singer Michael Bolton is opening up for the first time about the health crisis that has changed his life—and deepened his appreciation for it. In an exclusive interview with People, the Grammy-winning artist reveals his emotional journey following a diagnosis of glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Michael Bolton, 72, underwent emergency brain surgery in December 2023 after the cancer was discovered. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option,” he said. “You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.” For the celebrated performer whose soulful voice has soundtracked countless lives and earned him over 75 million record sales, the fight against cancer is now the most personal performance of all.

His family has played a vital role in helping him face this challenge. Daughters Isa, 49, Holly, 47, and Taryn, 45, have leaned on each other—and moments of humour and levity—to get through the uncertainty of his diagnosis. Holly recalls a striking moment just after her father’s surgery: “He was in recovery in the hospital room singing within minutes.” A nurse, unaware of his fame, was stunned by his voice.

Following his initial surgery, Michael Bolton underwent a second brain operation in January 2024 due to an infection. He completed radiation and chemotherapy treatments in October. Now, with his most recent scan in April showing no tumour recurrence, the focus has shifted to monitoring—a crucial step given that glioblastoma has a 90 per cent recurrence rate.

His neuro-oncologist, Dr. Ingo Mellinghoff, says only 30 to 40 per cent of glioblastoma cases allow for complete tumour removal, making Bolton’s situation medically remarkable.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Bolton (@michaelbolton)

Despite the physical and emotional toll, including effects on his speech, memory, and mobility, Bolton remains hopeful and engaged. He continues daily meditation, voice therapy, and light exercise. He lives in Westport, Connecticut, where he’s resided for over 30 years, surrounded by his daughters and six grandchildren. Family trivia nights are now a cherished tradition.

Michael Bolton’s perspective on life and legacy has shifted. “How do I give things that they can take forward? Life lessons, love, any kind of validation… I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are,” he reflected. No longer solely defined by musical achievements, Bolton sees his lasting impact in the strength and unity of his family.

“I want to keep going,” he says. “I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight.’”

Through his vulnerability and courage, Michael Bolton is offering something beyond his voice: a message of resilience, love, and the power of refusing to give in.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Michael Bolton Speaks Out About Brain Cancer Battle: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight” glioblastoma

Michael Bolton Speaks Out About Brain Cancer Battle: “Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight”
By May 1, 2025
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Asserts ‘Swinger Lifestyle’ Defense Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial Marc Agnifilo Cassie Ventura

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Asserts ‘Swinger Lifestyle’ Defense Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial
By May 1, 2025
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Cinema Outing Sinners Dough Liman

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Cinema Outing
By May 1, 2025
Apple TV+’s Dope Thief Delivers a Gritty, Heartfelt Finale That Redefines Crime Drama Peter Craig Brian Tyree Henry Wagner Moura Dennis Tafoya

Apple TV+’s Dope Thief Delivers a Gritty, Heartfelt Finale That Redefines Crime Drama
By May 1, 2025
Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’ MMA fighter Mark Kerr Directed by Benny Safdie UFC Emily Blunt Thr Rock A24

Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’
By May 1, 2025
Dexter Returns From the Dead in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ – Series to Premiere July 11 Michael C. Hall Clyde Phillips

Dexter Returns From the Dead in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ – Series to Premiere July 11
By April 30, 2025
Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor Alabama

Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor
By April 30, 2025
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump administration Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique
By April 29, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z

Hip Hop/ Rap

Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z
To Top
Loading...