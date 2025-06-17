Connect with us

R. Kelly Hospitalized After Alleged Overdose and Murder Plot in Prison, Lawyers Claim

R Kelly Overdose murder plot

R. Kelly Hospitalized After Alleged Overdose and Murder Plot in Prison, Lawyers Claim

Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly is back in the headlines following a stunning new legal filing that claims he overdosed in prison and was the target of an alleged murder plot orchestrated by correctional officers. According to court documents filed by R Kelly’s legal team on June 17, the 58-year-old singer was hospitalized on June 13 after being administered what they claim was an “overdose quantity” of medication by prison staff. The incident occurred while R Kelly was being held in solitary confinement at the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina, where he is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking.

Overdose in Solitary: “He Crawled to the Door and Lost Consciousness”

The legal filing paints a harrowing picture. After being placed in solitary confinement on June 10—just days after his attorneys filed for emergency furlough—R. Kelly allegedly began receiving dangerously high doses of anxiety and sleep medication, leading to the overdose. The dosage, his lawyers argue, was significantly higher than what he typically receives.



On June 13, R. Kelly reportedly woke up dizzy and faint, seeing “black spots” in his vision. He attempted to stand, collapsed, and crawled to the cell door before passing out, according to the court filing. Prison staff were unable to properly treat him, prompting his transfer by ambulance to Duke University Hospital, where he remained for two days.

Even more troubling, his legal team claims R Kelly was forcibly removed from the hospital against medical advice, adding to what they say is a growing pattern of mistreatment and negligence.

Alleged Murder Plot by Prison Officials

In the same filing, R. Kelly’s lawyers allege a disturbing murder plot involving three Bureau of Prisons officials, who they say conspired to have him killed by another inmate. The claim was first introduced in an earlier emergency motion, which may have triggered the alleged retaliation and solitary confinement.

“These events appear to be in direct response to our emergency motion,” the lawyers wrote, suggesting a chilling connection between R. Kelly’s legal actions and what they’re calling “targeted retaliation.”

The Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment on R Kelly’s overdose attack and hospitalisation on the allegations, citing pending litigation.

A Pattern of Controversy

Since his 2022 conviction, R. Kelly—whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly—has remained a polarizing figure in American pop culture. Once celebrated for hits like “Ignition” and “I Believe I Can Fly,” R. Kelly’s fall from grace has been steep and well-documented, particularly through the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries and multiple state and federal court trials.

While some continue to support him, most of the public has moved on from the artist, whose legal troubles are far from over. His legal team says they were unable to speak with him until June 16, after a prior phone call was canceled without explanation.

This latest episode of an alleged R Kelly murder plot or overdose raises urgent questions about inmate safety, prison accountability, and the treatment of high-profile inmates. As the story continues to develop, it remains unclear whether these explosive claims will lead to investigations or further legal action.


R. Kelly Hospitalized After Alleged Overdose and Murder Plot in Prison, Lawyers Claim
By June 17, 2025
