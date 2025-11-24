Childish Gambino’s ‘Cancel Cards’ Featuring Drake & Diddy Spark Online Meltdown at Camp Flog Gnaw

Childish Gambino has triggered a full-blown social-media firestorm after fans discovered “Cancel Cards” with the faces of Drake, Diddy, R. Kelly, and others being sold at his booth at Camp Flog Gnaw 2025. The annual festival, created by Tyler, The Creator, took place November 22–23 in Los Angeles, and Gambino’s booth instantly became the weekend’s lightning rod.

Fans React: “Named His Son After Drake btw”

The internet wasted no time calling out the irony of Gambino taking a swipe at Drake, while having named his second child Drake.

One user wrote bluntly: “–named his son after Drake btw.”

Another added: “That bum disses Drake by calling him a white boy… yet his son is half white and he named him Drake 🤣”

But not everyone was laughing. Some questioned the ethics of equating Drake to men accused of serious crimes.

“Ngl comparing Drake to actual abusers is weird as hell.”

Another user accused Gambino of exploiting real victims for profit “Gambino is essentially profiting off victims’ suffering — we’re not the same.”

The Long-Running Feud Explained

The tension between Drake and Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) goes back years, reaching a peak with Glover’s Grammy-winning track “This Is America.”

Though widely perceived as a political anthem, Glover revealed in 2023 that it originally began as a Drake diss track “as a joke” before becoming something more serious.

Drizzy replied subtly during his 2023 Chicago concert, projecting a fake headline on stage reading: “The overrated and over awarded hit song ‘This Is America’ was originally a Drake diss record.”

The feud has since simmered, resurfacing periodically — and the Camp Flog Gnaw incident has thrown fresh fuel onto the fire.

Context: Gambino’s Thoughts on Rap Beef Culture

In 2024, ahead of dropping his album Bando Stone & the New World, Gambino reflected on how audience attention gravitates toward negativity, citing the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef:

“The most fun we’ve had was from a fight… but still kinda negative.”

This adds another layer to the debate: Was the “Cancel Cards” merch a joke about cancel culture? A commentary on society? Or another subtle jab at Drizzy?