R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release

In an explosive legal filing that has sent shockwaves through the federal prison system, attorneys for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly are demanding his immediate release from prison, alleging that Bureau of Prisons officials plotted his assassination behind bars. R Kelly, currently serving a 30-year sentence for charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking, and child pornography stemming from his high-profile 2021 and 2022 convictions.

But now, his legal team claims his life is in imminent danger inside the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina, citing a sworn statement from a fellow inmate who says he was recruited to kill the singer.

The Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

According to an emergency motion filed by R Kelly’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, three prison officials allegedly approached terminally ill inmate Mikeal Stine, a known leader of the Aryan Brotherhood, and offered him a deal: Kill R. Kelly, and earn your freedom. R Kelly’s murder plot, according to the lawyers, is in play.







Mikeal Stine’s declaration alleges he was directed by staff to carry out the murder, with assurances that any resulting charges would be mishandled to ensure he wouldn’t be convicted. In return, he would either be released or allowed to escape.

“They wanted me to kill R. Kelly in exchange for freedom. I was told the evidence would be ‘lost,’” Mikeal Stine wrote in a chilling affidavit, adding that he had previously been ordered to carry out beatings and murders on behalf of prison officials.

But after having a change of heart, Stine says he informed R Kelly of the plan, prompting the singer’s legal team to file for home detention out of fear for his safety.

More Inmates, More Threats

For R Kelly’s release, lawyers claim the danger didn’t end there. In June, another inmate allegedly aligned with the Aryan Brotherhood was instructed to kill both R Kelly and Mikeal Stine, leading to increased fears of a broader conspiracy involving prison staff and white supremacist gang members.

“This is not prison politics. This is government-sanctioned murder, and it must be stopped,” Brindley said. “The only thing protecting Mr. Kelly now is the global spotlight.”

Calls for Trump and the Courts to Intervene

R Kelly’s legal team is urging both the courts and former President Donald Trump to step in and investigate what they describe as a “deeply corrupt system.” Brindley emphasized that the effort to expose wrongdoing behind R Kelly’s original prosecutions is what allegedly triggered the murder plot with the involvement of the prision officials and Aryan Brotherhood.

“The corruption Mr. Kelly wants to reveal is now trying to kill him,” Brindley stated.

Bureau of Prisons Responds

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment, citing pending litigation and legal proceedings. Meanwhile, questions swirl over how a plot of this magnitude could be orchestrated within a federal facility.

R Kelly’s prison sentence is currently a concurrent sentence of 30 and 20 years, with one year to be served consecutively. His legal team insists that only an immediate transfer to home confinement can ensure his survival.

With new threats and political pressure mounting, R Kelly’s release post-conviction drama may be far from over.