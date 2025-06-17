Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release Aryan Brotherhood, Prison Guards Plot To Murder R Kelly: Lawyers Mikeal Stine Beau B. Brindley Donald trump

E! News

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

In an explosive legal filing that has sent shockwaves through the federal prison system, attorneys for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly are demanding his immediate release from prison, alleging that Bureau of Prisons officials plotted his assassination behind bars. R Kelly, currently serving a 30-year sentence for charges related to racketeering, sex trafficking, and child pornography stemming from his high-profile 2021 and 2022 convictions.

But now, his legal team claims his life is in imminent danger inside the Federal Correctional Institute in Butner, North Carolina, citing a sworn statement from a fellow inmate who says he was recruited to kill the singer.

The Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

According to an emergency motion filed by R Kelly’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, three prison officials allegedly approached terminally ill inmate Mikeal Stine, a known leader of the Aryan Brotherhood, and offered him a deal: Kill R. Kelly, and earn your freedom. R Kelly’s murder plot, according to the lawyers, is in play. 



Mikeal Stine’s declaration alleges he was directed by staff to carry out the murder, with assurances that any resulting charges would be mishandled to ensure he wouldn’t be convicted. In return, he would either be released or allowed to escape.

“They wanted me to kill R. Kelly in exchange for freedom. I was told the evidence would be ‘lost,’” Mikeal Stine wrote in a chilling affidavit, adding that he had previously been ordered to carry out beatings and murders on behalf of prison officials.

But after having a change of heart, Stine says he informed R Kelly of the plan, prompting the singer’s legal team to file for home detention out of fear for his safety.

More Inmates, More Threats

For R Kelly’s release, lawyers claim the danger didn’t end there. In June, another inmate allegedly aligned with the Aryan Brotherhood was instructed to kill both R Kelly and Mikeal Stine, leading to increased fears of a broader conspiracy involving prison staff and white supremacist gang members.

“This is not prison politics. This is government-sanctioned murder, and it must be stopped,” Brindley said. “The only thing protecting Mr. Kelly now is the global spotlight.”

Calls for Trump and the Courts to Intervene

R Kelly’s legal team is urging both the courts and former President Donald Trump to step in and investigate what they describe as a “deeply corrupt system.” Brindley emphasized that the effort to expose wrongdoing behind R Kelly’s original prosecutions is what allegedly triggered the murder plot with the involvement of the prision officials and Aryan Brotherhood.

“The corruption Mr. Kelly wants to reveal is now trying to kill him,” Brindley stated.

Bureau of Prisons Responds

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment, citing pending litigation and legal proceedings. Meanwhile, questions swirl over how a plot of this magnitude could be orchestrated within a federal facility.

R Kelly’s prison sentence is currently a concurrent sentence of 30 and 20 years, with one year to be served consecutively. His legal team insists that only an immediate transfer to home confinement can ensure his survival.

With new threats and political pressure mounting, R Kelly’s release post-conviction drama may be far from over.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

World Padel League Season 3 Gets Bigger With New Teams, Global Stars, and a Mumbai Showdown Iconik Sports and Events Ltd. and backed by the Indian Padel Federation

World Padel League Season 3 Gets Bigger With New Teams, Global Stars, and a Mumbai Showdown
By June 17, 2025
R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release Aryan Brotherhood, Prison Guards Plot To Murder R Kelly: Lawyers Mikeal Stine Beau B. Brindley Donald trump

R. Kelly’s Lawyers Claim Prison Officials Plotted His Murder, Demand Emergency Release
By June 17, 2025
Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran

Explosion Rocks Iranian State TV During Live Broadcast as Israel Widens Airstrikes in Tehran
By June 16, 2025
Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary 'Tell Me Everything' Tribeca Film Festival Hulu The Today Show The View Jackie Jensko

Barbara Walters Finally Gets a Bold New Documentary ‘Tell Me Everything’
By June 16, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
By June 16, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
How Villgro and 360 ONE Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers

How Villgro and 360 ONE Turned ₹2.35 Crore Into ₹17.9 Crore of Impact for India’s Marginalised Farmers
By June 17, 2025
Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun PedalStart Mukesh Bansal (Myntra, Cult.fit), Ayyappan R (FirstClub, Cleartrip), Chanakya Gupta (Tuco Kids, Flipkart), and Arun Sharma (Qlub UAE) Healthy Food Startup

Nuvie Raises $450K Pre-Seed Round to Make Healthy Eating Fun
By June 16, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls

Bitget Partners with UNICEF to Launch Game-Changing Blockchain Courses for Girls
By June 16, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...