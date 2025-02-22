Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorney Anthony Ricco Moves to Withdraw From Federal Case

Anthony Ricco, one of the attorneys representing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in his ongoing federal case, has filed a motion to withdraw. The motion, submitted, cites unspecified reasons protected by attorney-client privilege. “Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs,” Ricco wrote in his motion. While Anthony Ricco did not elaborate on the specifics behind his decision, he emphasized that his departure would not delay the trial, which will begin in May.

Legal Team Adjustments

Ricco has been part of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal defence since September 2024, working alongside attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos. Despite his request to step down, the remaining legal team will continue representing Combs as he faces serious federal charges. The judge must still approve Ricco’s withdrawal, though the government has not taken a position on the motion, suggesting there may be little resistance to his exit.

Neither Anthony Ricco nor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ representatives have publicly commented on the development.

Sean Combs’ Legal Troubles Continue

Sean Combs, the music and business mogul, is currently being held in Brooklyn as he awaits trial on multiple federal charges. In September 2024, he was indicted on charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. These charges have placed Combs at the centre of a high-profile case that continues to generate media attention.

Recent Legal Developments

Last week, a separate lawsuit involving Sean Combs and Jay-Z was dismissed. The lawsuit was filed by a Jane Doe who had accused both figures of sexual assault. While the dismissal details remain undisclosed, the lawsuit’s withdrawal removed one legal battle from Sean Combs’ growing list of legal troubles. Meanwhile, Combs has gone on the offensive by filing a $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Peacock, and Ample Entertainment. The lawsuit alleges that their documentary, Making of a Bad Boy, falsely portrays him and damages his reputation.

As Sean Combs’ trial approaches, his defence team must adjust to Ricco’s potential exit. With his departure pending judicial approval, the remaining attorneys, Agnifilo and Geragos, will take on greater responsibility in preparing Combs’ defence. The high-profile nature of the case, combined with its complex charges and ongoing media scrutiny, ensures that Combs’ legal battles will remain a significant headline in the coming months.