Drake’s Surprise Leak Mystery Female Rapper is New Orleans’ OnlyHeaven

Drake's Surprise Leak Mystery Female Rapper is New Orleans' OnlyHeaven

Drake's Surprise Leak Mystery Female Rapper is New Orleans' OnlyHeaven

Drake has again set the internet abuzz after leaking an unreleased track on his secret “Plot Twist” finsta account. The surprise drop has left fans scrambling to identify the female rapper featured on the song, which was reportedly left off his latest project. The track, which samples Mint Condition’s 1991 R&B classic Breakin’ My Heart (Pretty Brown Eyes), was initially intended for Drake’s recent collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. However, it was allegedly excluded due to sample clearance issues.

 

Who is the Mystery Rapper?

As soon as the leak surfaced, speculation ran wild. “Who is this even? I don’t recognize her voice at all,” one fan commented, reflecting the collective curiosity of Drake’s audience. Amid the buzz, rising New Orleans rapper OnlyHeaven stepped forward, claiming to be the unidentified artist. She fueled the excitement by reposting the leaked track on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Yeah, he’s saving the best for next for sure.”

Her post also hinted at a potential official release, with OnlyHeaven teasing, “Drake’s Deluxe Album??” This has led fans to believe the track could be featured on a rumoured deluxe edition of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Possible Deluxe Edition on the Horizon?

While neither Drake nor his team have confirmed whether the song will receive an official release, the speculation surrounding a deluxe edition of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U continues to grow.

Drake has a history of extending his projects with additional tracks, and given the strong fan reaction to the leak, the possibility of a deluxe album seems increasingly likely.

Even with unreleased music, Drake’s ability to generate massive hype proves his influence in the industry. Whether the track makes it to streaming platforms or remains an underground gem, one thing is clear: the Toronto superstar knows how to keep his fans on their toes.


