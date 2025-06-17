Al Pacino Makes History as First Movie Star to Meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican

In a headline-making convergence of Hollywood stardom and Vatican tradition, legendary actor Al Pacino has become the first movie star to receive a private audience with Pope Leo XIV, the newly elected American pontiff who succeeded the late Pope Francis. The 85-year-old Oscar-winning icon arrived in Rome via private jet from New York over the weekend to meet with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, a moment that Italian press have described as “spiritually cinematic.”

According to a statement from Italian film producer Andrea Iervolino, the meeting centered around the upcoming biographical drama Maserati: The Brothers, in which Pacino stars. Iervolino, who accompanied Pacino to the Holy See, described the encounter as “a moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration.”

“We are honored to announce that this morning His Holiness Pope Leo XIV received in a private audience at the Holy See a delegation from the film Maserati: The Brothers, including Oscar winner actor Al Pacino and the film’s producer Andrea Iervolino,” the statement read.







The discussion reportedly focused on shared values portrayed in the film — family unity, compassion, love, and social contribution — which align closely with Pope Leo XIV’s early papal messages. “These values…resonate deeply with the story of the Maserati brothers,” Iervolino added, referring to the iconic automotive family whose legacy was built on both innovation and brotherhood.

The film, directed by Bobby Moresco, casts Pacino as Vincenzo Vaccaro, a visionary businessman and early investor in the Maserati automotive empire. The ensemble also includes Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, Michele Morrone, and Tatiana Luter.

Al Pacino’s meeting with the Pope marks not just a milestone for his already storied career, but a rare moment where Hollywood intersects directly with the spiritual power center of the Catholic Church. It also signals the cultural openness of Pope Leo XIV, who has emerged as a progressive, media-savvy leader just months into his papacy.

Social media exploded with reactions, with fans praising the historic audience and drawing parallels between Pacino’s “Godfather” legacy and his appearance before the actual Holy Father. “From Michael Corleone to Vatican royalty — talk about a full-circle moment,” one user posted on X.

While celebrity meetings with popes have occurred in the past, none have involved such a direct film collaboration or thematic synergy. As the Catholic Church continues to modernize under Leo XIV’s leadership, this could mark the beginning of more cultural partnerships between faith and film.

For Al Pacino, a man whose work has defined American cinema for half a century, the audience with the Pope adds a divine chapter to an already epic legacy.