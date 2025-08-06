Connect with us

'The Walking Dead' Star Kelley Mack Passes Away at 33 After Battle with Glioma

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack Passes Away at 33 After Battle with Glioma

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Kelley Mack Passes Away at 33 After Battle with Glioma

Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in AMC’s The Walking Dead, has tragically passed away at the age of 33 after a courageous battle with glioma of the central nervous system. Her family confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, noting that Kelley Mack “passed away peacefully” in her hometown of Cincinnati on August 2.

Born Kelley Klebenow, Mack leaves behind a legacy of impactful television and film roles that spanned over a decade. Tributes have flooded in from co-stars, fans, and industry peers who remembered her as a “brilliant talent” and a “vibrant, kind-hearted soul.”

A Rising Star in TV and Indie Cinema

Kelley Mack’s acting portfolio includes notable roles such as Penelope Jacobs in NBC’s Chicago Med and FOX’s 9-1-1. She also appeared in independent films like Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Delicate Arch, and the yet-to-be-released Universal. With 35 acting credits and five producer roles, Mack was regarded as a versatile performer who embraced both mainstream and indie projects.

Her journey in the entertainment industry began early. Gifted a mini video camera as a child, Mack developed a passion for storytelling which later transitioned into professional acting. She started appearing in commercials for brands like Dr. Pepper, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-A.

Kelley Mack’s performance in The Elephant Garden, which earned her an acting award from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, was an early testament to her talent. The film went on to win the Student Visionary Award at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival.

Passion Beyond Acting: Screenwriting & Collaboration

Beyond acting, Kelley Mack was a dedicated screenwriter. She collaborated with her mother, Kristen Klebenow, on several screenplays, including On The Black, a 1950s-era baseball drama inspired by her grandparents’ college years at Ohio University.

“Kelley was known for her warmth, creativity, and unwavering support for those around her. Her infectious enthusiasm and dedication inspired countless others in the industry and beyond,” read a statement posted on her official CaringBridge page.

 

Legacy and Tributes

Kelley Mack is survived by her parents Kristen and Lindsay Klebenow, sister Kathryn, brother Parker, grandparents Lois and Larry Klebenow, and her partner Logan Lanier. Her family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and condolences, urging fans to remember Kelley for her “kindness, dedication to her craft, and the joy she brought into the lives of everyone she touched.”

Mack’s passing brings to light the devastating impact of gliomas, a rare and aggressive form of tumor affecting the brain and spinal cord. Her family has requested donations to glioma research in lieu of flowers.

Kelley Mack’s indelible mark on television, independent cinema, and the lives of those who knew her ensures that her legacy will endure, as fans around the world continue to celebrate her life and work.


