Timothée Chalamet Reportedly Dumps Kylie Jenner After ‘Vogue’ Snub — But Are They Really Over?

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have reportedly split after two and a half years together — again. According to a new Daily Mail report, the Dune star has “broken up with” the reality TV mogul, sparking rumors of a permanent split after weeks of tension and public distance.

The breakup speculation intensified after Timothée Chalamet, 29, skipped Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash, leaving fans wondering if his absence was a red flag. Sources say this isn’t the first time the pair have hit a rough patch. “This has happened before — but she talked him into getting back together,” an insider told the outlet. “She’s crazy about him, so that could well happen again.”

A Relationship on the Rocks

Though the couple has had its share of ups and downs, this latest fallout may be more serious. A second source revealed that “they aren’t completely over,” but admitted there’s “trouble in paradise.”

“He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him,” the insider explained. “She is putting in the work more than him.”

The comments reflect ongoing whispers about Kylie feeling increasingly frustrated by Timothée Chalamet’s “non-committal attitude” and busy schedule. While the cosmetics mogul has been vocal about wanting something lasting, friends close to the actor claim he’s focused on his career and not ready to settle down.

The Vogue Interview That Sparked a Backlash

Adding fuel to the fire, Timothée Chalamet appeared to distance himself from Kylie Jenner in a recent Vogue interview published on November 6. When asked about the billionaire beauty entrepreneur, he curtly responded, “I don’t have anything to say,” a statement that many fans interpreted as a cold dismissal.

Online, reactions were swift. “He could have said something kind,” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), while another added, “That’s not how you talk about your girlfriend in public.” Others, however, defended Chalamet, suggesting he was simply protecting their privacy.

Still, the comment reportedly stung Kylie Jenner, who insiders say has been “pouring her heart into the relationship.” One source told Globe, “It would be a colossal blow to her ego if Timmy decides to end things at some point soon — but the way he’s acting when she’s not around makes that seem like a strong possibility.”

Will They Reconcile — Again?

Despite the apparent breakup, sources aren’t ruling out a reconciliation. The couple’s relationship has been marked by on-again, off-again cycles, and those close to Jenner believe she still sees Chalamet as “the one.”

“She truly believes they’re destined to stay together forever,” one insider claimed, though others warn that the romance may have run its course.

As of now, neither Chalamet nor Jenner has publicly addressed the rumors. But given their high-profile status — and fans’ endless fascination — it’s only a matter of time before the world finds out whether Timmy and Kylie are really over for good.