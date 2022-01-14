Kylie Jenner, a socialite, businesswoman and model, is the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram. The 24-year-old make-up mogul surpassed pop singer Ariana Grande, who is now tied in second place with Selena Gomez. They have 289 million followers each.









Jenner rose to fame after participating in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She had appeared on the show with her famous sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Kylie now runs a successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics.

In September 2021, she had announced her pregnancy of a second child. She has a daughter with Travis Scott, a rapper who was performing at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on November 5 when a stampede by fans left 10 people dead. Following this, Jenner laid low and returned to Instagram on December 24. She had broken records in 2018 by announcing the birth announcements of her first child – more than 18 million likes.

On New Year’s Eve, the socialite took time on Instagram to reflect on the highs and lows of the past year. “As 2022 is approaching, I have been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartbreaks it held,” Jenner wrote. “I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, the world’s famous striker for Manchester United, is Instagram’s most-followed person. He has more than 388 million followers. The footballer was the first person to reach 200 million followers. Lionel Messi, the Argentinian footballer, has also broken the 300 million milestone.

Others who have made it to the top 10 of Instagram are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (289.6 million); Kim Kardashian (278.7 million); Beyonce Knowles (231.9 million); and Justin Bieber (215.6 million).