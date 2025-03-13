‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return?

The John Wick franchise is far from over. Lionsgate has officially confirmed that John Wick 5 is developing, marking another thrilling chapter in the high-octane action series. However, one central question looms over the announcement: Will Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the legendary hitman?

Lionsgate Confirms ‘John Wick 5’

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s EVP and head of Global Products and Experiences, confirmed that the studio is actively working on the next installment. Brown remained tight-lipped about Reeves’ potential return, as John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly ended with Wick’s death. But in Hollywood, especially in action films, death is rarely permanent. “Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film… [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out,” Brown stated.

The confirmation comes at an exciting time for the franchise, which is expanding through spin-offs, video games, and a television series.

Keanu Reeves’s Uncertain Return

Keanu Reeves himself has cast doubt on his involvement in John Wick 5. In recent interviews, the actor has expressed hesitation about returning to the physically demanding role, stating bluntly, “he died.” Reeves, now 60, has admitted that the intense action sequences take a toll on his body.

However, the actor hasn’t ruled it out entirely. Keanu Reeves has previously said he would be open to returning if the story was compelling enough. With the franchise’s massive success—John Wick: Chapter 4 grossed $440 million globally—there’s certainly motivation for Lionsgate to find a way to bring him back.

Expanding the ‘John Wick’ Universe

Even if John Wick 5 moves forward without Keanu Reeves, the John Wick universe is thriving. The highly anticipated spin-off film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. The film takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4 and will feature a brief appearance from Reeves as Wick.

Other projects in development include:

Caine’s spin-off, starring Donnie Yen, will follow his character from John Wick: Chapter 4.

More TV spin-offs, building on the success of The Continental.

John Wick video game is currently in the early stages of development.

What’s Next?

The biggest mystery remains: How can John Wick 5 continue the story after John Wick’s apparent death? Some theories suggest that Wick faked his death to escape his past, leaving the door open for his return. Others speculate that the film could focus on a new character, with Wick appearing in flashbacks or as a guiding force.

Regardless of Keanu Reeves’s involvement, the John Wick franchise is set to continue expanding, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates on John Wick 5 and the future of Baba Yaga.