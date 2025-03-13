Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return?

‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return? Lionsgate

Lionsgate

‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return?

Screen Plunge
Published on

The John Wick franchise is far from over. Lionsgate has officially confirmed that John Wick 5 is developing, marking another thrilling chapter in the high-octane action series. However, one central question looms over the announcement: Will Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the legendary hitman?

Lionsgate Confirms ‘John Wick 5’

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate’s EVP and head of Global Products and Experiences, confirmed that the studio is actively working on the next installment. Brown remained tight-lipped about Reeves’ potential return, as John Wick: Chapter 4 seemingly ended with Wick’s death. But in Hollywood, especially in action films, death is rarely permanent. “Of course, we’ve announced we’re working on a fifth John Wick film… [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out,” Brown stated.

The confirmation comes at an exciting time for the franchise, which is expanding through spin-offs, video games, and a television series.

Keanu Reeves’s Uncertain Return

Keanu Reeves himself has cast doubt on his involvement in John Wick 5. In recent interviews, the actor has expressed hesitation about returning to the physically demanding role, stating bluntly, “he died.” Reeves, now 60, has admitted that the intense action sequences take a toll on his body.

However, the actor hasn’t ruled it out entirely. Keanu Reeves has previously said he would be open to returning if the story was compelling enough. With the franchise’s massive success—John Wick: Chapter 4 grossed $440 million globally—there’s certainly motivation for Lionsgate to find a way to bring him back.

Keanu Reeves “I’m Aching to Play This Guy” Director Francis Lawrence Tease ‘Constantine 2’

Expanding the ‘John Wick’ Universe

Even if John Wick 5 moves forward without Keanu Reeves, the John Wick universe is thriving. The highly anticipated spin-off film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025. The film takes place between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4 and will feature a brief appearance from Reeves as Wick.

Other projects in development include:

Caine’s spin-off, starring Donnie Yen, will follow his character from John Wick: Chapter 4.

More TV spin-offs, building on the success of The Continental.

John Wick video game is currently in the early stages of development.

What’s Next?

The biggest mystery remains: How can John Wick 5 continue the story after John Wick’s apparent death? Some theories suggest that Wick faked his death to escape his past, leaving the door open for his return. Others speculate that the film could focus on a new character, with Wick appearing in flashbacks or as a guiding force.

Regardless of Keanu Reeves’s involvement, the John Wick franchise is set to continue expanding, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates on John Wick 5 and the future of Baba Yaga.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle
By March 11, 2025
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
By March 11, 2025
Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine Zelensky J D Vance Donald Trump

Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine
By March 11, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return? Lionsgate

‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return?
By March 13, 2025
Jesse Armstrong Assembles Star-Studded Cast for HBO Feature Directorial Debut Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Cory Michael Smith, and Ramy Youssef Succession HBO

Jesse Armstrong’s HBO Movie Assembles – Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef & More in Explosive Billionaire Drama
By March 12, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How To Run A Legal Poker Business

How To Run A Legal Poker Business
By March 11, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...