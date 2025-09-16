Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

As US President Donald Trump prepared to arrive in the UK for a state visit, protesters made sure his welcome would be far from conventional. On September 15, a giant photo of Trump alongside convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unfurled just outside Windsor Castle, where Trump was scheduled to stay during his visit.

The enormous Trump and Epstein banner, spanning over 400 square meters, was strategically placed to be visible from the royal residence. Footage of the protest quickly spread across social media, sparking heated debate ahead of Trump’s arrival on September 16.

Protest Organized by “Everyone Hates Elon”

The action was spearheaded by campaign group Everyone Hates Elon, best known for organizing viral protest stunts. According to the group, the project was entirely funded by public donations, with more than £30,000 (approximately $40,000) raised through a campaign titled “Ruin Trump’s UK Visit with this Epstein Photo.”

“This was about holding Trump accountable through public art and protest,” the group wrote on its campaign page. “We wanted the world to see who he’s been connected to, right as he arrives for a state dinner.”

Public Reaction: Outrage, Support, and Viral Debate

The stunt quickly went viral, with the banner’s image shared across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram. Supporters praised the bold move, calling it a necessary reminder of Trump’s past associations, while critics dismissed it as a disrespectful stunt designed to embarrass the US president and the UK hosts.

Some locals near Windsor Castle reported gathering to watch the unfurling, with many snapping photos that have since circulated globally. “You couldn’t miss it—it was massive,” one bystander told local reporters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jazeera English (@aljazeeraenglish)

Timing Ahead of High-Stakes Visit

The protest coincided with Trump’s high-profile state visit to the UK, where he was expected to meet with King Charles III and senior government officials. Analysts noted that the protest was designed not only to embarrass Trump but also to draw international attention during a carefully choreographed diplomatic trip.

With Trump facing re-election pressures back home and ongoing scrutiny over his past ties, the Epstein-linked banner ensures that controversy shadows his visit at every turn.

The protest underscores the growing role of crowdfunded activism in shaping political narratives. Much like the infamous Trump “baby blimp” balloon that flew over London in 2018, the Epstein banner demonstrates how creative protests can capture global headlines and disrupt political theater.

While it remains unclear whether Trump saw the banner himself, its visibility outside Windsor Castle ensured that the message reached far beyond the castle walls—straight into the court of public opinion.