Prince Andrew Reportedly Protested Eviction from Royal Lodge Amid Ongoing Investigation

News

Prince Andrew Reportedly Protested Eviction from Royal Lodge Amid Ongoing Investigation

Fresh details have emerged surrounding the eviction of Ex-Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge, his long-time residence in Windsor. According to reports citing royal insiders, the ex-Duke of York strongly objected when informed he would need to vacate the property, allegedly invoking his position as the late Queen’s second son during tense discussions.

The move to relocate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to accommodation on the Sandringham Estate follows mounting pressure amid renewed scrutiny over his past associations and a separate police investigation into alleged misconduct during his tenure as a UK trade envoy.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the reported remarks.

Arrest and Ongoing Police Inquiry

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was recently questioned by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office relating to his former role as Britain’s trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. Authorities confirmed he was interviewed and later released pending further inquiries.

The investigation comes as multiple UK police forces review information linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose associations with Andrew have long drawn controversy. Epstein died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial in the United States.

Law enforcement officials have emphasized that inquiries remain ongoing and that due process will be followed.

Royal Response: “The Law Must Take Its Course”

In a public statement following ex-Prince Andrew’s questioning, King Charles III said: “The law must take its course.” The monarch also reiterated that the Royal Family would continue its public duties amid the unfolding developments.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor stepped back from official royal duties in 2019 following widespread criticism over a televised interview addressing his relationship with Epstein. Since then, he has not received public funding tied to sovereign grants and has largely remained out of public life.

Reports suggest his relocation was privately funded and aimed at drawing a clearer line between the Duke and core working members of the Royal Family.

Epstein Files Release Photos That Renew Scrutiny on Prince Andrew

Impact on the Monarchy

The reported exchange at Royal Lodge highlights the broader challenges facing the monarchy as it navigates reputational risks tied to long-running controversies. Royal watchers note that King Charles has sought to streamline the institution, focusing on a smaller group of senior working royals while maintaining public trust.

Despite the turbulence, official engagements continue as planned. Senior members of the Royal Family are expected to proceed with scheduled appearances, including upcoming international visits and commemorative events.

Public scrutiny remains intense, particularly following the recent release of additional documents connected to Epstein’s past activities. Andrew has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing related to previous claims made against him.

What Happens Next?

Legal experts caution that investigations of this nature can take months to conclude. No charges have been announced, and authorities stress that inquiries are ongoing.

For the Royal Family, the episode represents another chapter in a complex period of transition. With King Charles emphasizing accountability and continuity, the institution appears intent on balancing stability with transparency.

As developments unfold, attention will remain fixed on both the legal process and the monarchy’s response — with lasting implications for the public perception of Britain’s royal household.

