Vietnam Marks 50 Years Since War’s End With Message of Peace and Unity

Vietnam marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War on Wednesday with a sweeping military parade, a powerful message of reconciliation, and a renewed focus on national unity and peace. The celebration commemorated the historic fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975 — a moment that brought an end to decades of conflict and unified a country once divided by ideology and war.

The capital of the former South Vietnam, now Ho Chi Minh City, came alive with colour and energy as thousands of residents and visitors gathered in the streets. Eager spectators camped overnight to secure the best viewing spots for the early morning parade. They stayed throughout the day, many enjoying picnics as they awaited an evening of fireworks and drone displays. The city was awash in red and yellow, the colours of Vietnam’s national flag, proudly displayed on buildings, clothing, and even painted on children’s faces.

Addressing the crowd from the heart of the city, Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam emphasised themes of healing and a shared national destiny.

“All the Vietnamese are the descendants of Vietnam. They have the right to live and work, to have the freedom to pursue happiness and love in this country. In a spirit of closing the past, respecting differences, aiming for the future, the whole party, the people and the army vow to make Vietnam become a country of peace, unity, prosperity and development.”

The parade showcased both Vietnam’s military heritage and its aspirations for peace. Marching soldiers, helicopters flying overhead, and floats symbolising national pride and mythology — including a massive display of the mythical Lac bird and a portrait of revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh — filled the streets. Among the international participants were troops from China, Laos, and Cambodia, marching in solidarity behind Vietnamese formations.

One emotional highlight occurred near the historic Independence Palace, where 50 years ago a North Vietnamese tank famously crashed through the gates, marking the end of the Vietnam War and the beginning of reunification. On Wednesday, jets flew overhead as the crowd below waved flags and recorded the moment with their smartphones, reflecting a very different Vietnam — one that is more connected, youthful, and optimistic.

The day’s events also recognised Vietnam’s long journey toward sovereignty, as To Lam described the fall of Saigon as a “glorious landmark” — the culmination of a 30-year struggle for independence, starting with resistance against French colonial rule.

With friends and former foes alike attending, including Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen and Laos’ Communist Party General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the 50th anniversary was both a remembrance of the past and a vision for a future defined by unity, not division.