Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Vietnam Marks 50 Years Since War’s End With Message of Peace and Unity

Vietnam Marks 50 Years Since War’s End With Message of Peace and Unity Ho Chi Minh City Saigon Communist Party China Cambodia

Global News

Vietnam Marks 50 Years Since War’s End With Message of Peace and Unity

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Vietnam marked the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War on Wednesday with a sweeping military parade, a powerful message of reconciliation, and a renewed focus on national unity and peace. The celebration commemorated the historic fall of Saigon on April 30, 1975 — a moment that brought an end to decades of conflict and unified a country once divided by ideology and war.

The capital of the former South Vietnam, now Ho Chi Minh City, came alive with colour and energy as thousands of residents and visitors gathered in the streets. Eager spectators camped overnight to secure the best viewing spots for the early morning parade. They stayed throughout the day, many enjoying picnics as they awaited an evening of fireworks and drone displays. The city was awash in red and yellow, the colours of Vietnam’s national flag, proudly displayed on buildings, clothing, and even painted on children’s faces.

Addressing the crowd from the heart of the city, Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam emphasised themes of healing and a shared national destiny.

“All the Vietnamese are the descendants of Vietnam. They have the right to live and work, to have the freedom to pursue happiness and love in this country. In a spirit of closing the past, respecting differences, aiming for the future, the whole party, the people and the army vow to make Vietnam become a country of peace, unity, prosperity and development.”

The parade showcased both Vietnam’s military heritage and its aspirations for peace. Marching soldiers, helicopters flying overhead, and floats symbolising national pride and mythology — including a massive display of the mythical Lac bird and a portrait of revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh — filled the streets. Among the international participants were troops from China, Laos, and Cambodia, marching in solidarity behind Vietnamese formations.

One emotional highlight occurred near the historic Independence Palace, where 50 years ago a North Vietnamese tank famously crashed through the gates, marking the end of the Vietnam War and the beginning of reunification. On Wednesday, jets flew overhead as the crowd below waved flags and recorded the moment with their smartphones, reflecting a very different Vietnam — one that is more connected, youthful, and optimistic.

The day’s events also recognised Vietnam’s long journey toward sovereignty, as To Lam described the fall of Saigon as a “glorious landmark” — the culmination of a 30-year struggle for independence, starting with resistance against French colonial rule.

With friends and former foes alike attending, including Cambodia’s former leader Hun Sen and Laos’ Communist Party General Secretary Thongloun Sisoulith, the 50th anniversary was both a remembrance of the past and a vision for a future defined by unity, not division.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Cinema Outing Sinners Dough Liman

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors With Cozy Cinema Outing
By May 1, 2025
Vietnam Marks 50 Years Since War’s End With Message of Peace and Unity Ho Chi Minh City Saigon Communist Party China Cambodia

Vietnam Marks 50 Years Since War’s End With Message of Peace and Unity
By May 1, 2025
Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’ MMA fighter Mark Kerr Directed by Benny Safdie UFC Emily Blunt Thr Rock A24

Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’
By May 1, 2025
Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’ MMA fighter Mark Kerr Directed by Benny Safdie UFC Emily Blunt Thr Rock A24

Dwayne Johnson Transforms for Gritty A24 Biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’
By May 1, 2025
Dexter Returns From the Dead in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ – Series to Premiere July 11 Michael C. Hall Clyde Phillips

Dexter Returns From the Dead in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ – Series to Premiere July 11
By April 30, 2025
Child Damages £42 Million Rothko Painting at Dutch Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen

Child Damages £42 Million Rothko Painting at Dutch Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen
By April 30, 2025
Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor Alabama

Unlocking the Birmingham, AL Real Estate Market: A Guide to Finding the Right Realtor
By April 30, 2025
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman Elon Musk, President Donald Trump, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Trump administration Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet

Laura Loomer Slams Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Program as ‘Woke Waste’, Echoing Musk’s Critique
By April 29, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
From Tragedy to Triumph Rishi Krishna How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics Bionic Arm Kumar Vembu Zoho Jeet Adani Namita Thapar

From Tragedy to Triumph: How Symbionic’s Shark Tank India Win is Revolutionizing Prosthetics
By March 28, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite

Disney and Epic Games Launch Groundbreaking ‘Star Wars’ Series Inside Fortnite
By April 30, 2025
Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect

Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launches in India Today: How to Watch and What to Expect
By April 28, 2025
Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030 “Blockchain vs. AI: Untapped Potential in Talent Attraction and Growth,”

Blockchain’s Hiring Boom: Bitget Report Predicts 1 Million Jobs by 2030
By April 25, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban

Amazon’s Last-Minute Bid for TikTok Raises Questions Ahead of US Ban
By April 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins' Ye Oral Sex Kanye new song

Kanye West Claims Incestuous Childhood Relationship Inspired New Song ‘Cousins’
By April 22, 2025
RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns David Geier Autism Study RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Appoints Discredited Vaccine Researcher to Autism Study, Stirring Public Health Concerns
By April 18, 2025
Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle Grey’s Anatomy, The Last Ship and Euphoria amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Embraces Family and Work Amid Health Battle
By April 11, 2025
Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII A24 Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham

A24

Austin Butler and Jeremy Allen White Set to Star in WWII Thriller ‘Enemies’ Directed by Henry Dunham
TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models

Motorcycles

TVS Revives Norton Motorcycles with New 400cc Models
Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z

Hip Hop/ Rap

Attorney Tony Buzbee Withdraws from Sean Diddy Combs Lawsuit, Blames Jay Z
To Top
Loading...