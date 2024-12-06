Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California on Thursday morning, briefly prompting a tsunami warning for coastal areas near the California-Oregon border, including the San Francisco Bay Area. The warning has since been lifted, but the event is a stark reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerabilities.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake, recorded at 10:44 a.m. PT, occurred approximately 60 miles offshore of Ferndale, California. It is the strongest quake in the area since a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in 2005. Shaking was felt as far away as Napa Valley and across San Francisco, affecting millions of residents.

Tsunami Warning Issued and Lifted

The quake triggered a tsunami warning that covered over 4.6 million people from Davenport, California, to 10 miles south of Florence, Oregon. The National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents in the affected areas to evacuate immediately, warning, “You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters.”

Evacuations were ordered in parts of West Berkeley and other coastal zones. Bay Area Rapid Transportation (BART) temporarily suspended operations in the Transbay Tube for safety checks, resuming service before 11 a.m. PT when the warning expired.

A tsunami warning signals the potential for significant inundation or already-occurring waves caused by major ocean disruptions, such as tectonic shifts. Although no significant waves materialized this time, experts stressed the importance of swift warnings in similar scenarios.

Geologist Explains Tsunami Risks

San Diego State University geologist Pat Abbott emphasized the destructive power of even small tsunami waves. Unlike typical beach waves, tsunamis are massive sheets of water that can travel great distances, dragging debris and overpowering anything in their path.

“A knee-deep wave might seem harmless, but it can sweep you off your feet and carry you hundreds of feet inland, smashing you against debris,” Abbott explained.

Aftershocks and Ongoing Monitoring

The USGS reported that aftershocks are likely, with a 99% chance of additional quakes measuring magnitude 3 or higher in the coming week. The strongest aftershock so far was a 4.7 magnitude, recorded two minutes after the main quake.

While aftershocks typically decrease in intensity and frequency over time, the USGS cautioned there is a small chance of another earthquake stronger than the original 7.0 magnitude event.

A Timely Reminder

Although the tsunami threat passed without major incident, the earthquake highlights the need for preparedness in this seismically active region. Authorities and experts reiterated the importance of taking tsunami warnings seriously to avoid complacency.