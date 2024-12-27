The Wise Man of India Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

India has entered a week of mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a transformative leader celebrated as one of the architects of the nation’s economic liberalisation in the early 1990s. Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died on Thursday at the age of 92 in a New Delhi hospital.

The government announced seven days of national mourning, during which the Indian flag will fly at half-mast on all official buildings. A state funeral is planned, with senior Congress party members suggesting it may take place on Saturday. Tributes to Singh have poured in from across the political spectrum and beyond, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as one of India’s “most distinguished leaders.”

The legacy of Manmohan Singh is etched into India’s economic and political history. Born in 1932 in the small village of Gah, located in present-day Pakistan, Singh rose from modest beginnings to global prominence. A brilliant economist, he pursued higher education at Cambridge and Oxford, earning accolades for his intellect and determination. His career spanned roles in academia, global organisations like the United Nations, and key Indian civil service positions, including as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

In 1991, India faced its most severe economic crisis since independence. Foreign reserves had dwindled, and the country was on the brink of defaulting on its debts. Singh, then finance minister in Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s government, spearheaded a series of sweeping economic reforms. Under his guidance, India moved away from its protectionist policies, embracing liberalisation that opened the country to global markets. These changes set the stage for decades of economic growth, creating a burgeoning middle class and transforming India into a global player.

As prime minister, Singh’s tenure saw milestones such as a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, which he championed as critical to India’s energy security. His leadership during his first term was marked by steady economic growth and increased international engagement.

However, his second term was marred by challenges. A series of corruption scandals, coupled with high inflation and slowing economic growth, tarnished his administration’s reputation. Singh’s understated leadership style, while praised for its dignity, was criticised as ineffectual during crises. These factors, along with the Congress party’s declining appeal under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, paved the way for Narendra Modi’s historic victory in 2014.

Despite these challenges, Singh’s contributions remain unparalleled. The Indian cricket team paid homage by donning black armbands during a match in Melbourne, underscoring his widespread respect.

Manmohan Singh’s life exemplified a commitment to public service, humility, and intellect. As India mourns his loss, the nation also celebrates his indelible impact, particularly his vision of an economically self-reliant and globally integrated India. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will inspire generations to come.