Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

The Wise Man of India Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

There Once Was a Wise Leader: India Mourns the Passing of Former PM Manmohan Singh Liberalisation Economic Repofrms 1991

News

The Wise Man of India Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

India has entered a week of mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a transformative leader celebrated as one of the architects of the nation’s economic liberalisation in the early 1990s. Singh, who served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died on Thursday at the age of 92 in a New Delhi hospital.

The government announced seven days of national mourning, during which the Indian flag will fly at half-mast on all official buildings. A state funeral is planned, with senior Congress party members suggesting it may take place on Saturday. Tributes to Singh have poured in from across the political spectrum and beyond, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as one of India’s “most distinguished leaders.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Satish Acharya (@cartoonistsatish)

The legacy of Manmohan Singh is etched into India’s economic and political history. Born in 1932 in the small village of Gah, located in present-day Pakistan, Singh rose from modest beginnings to global prominence. A brilliant economist, he pursued higher education at Cambridge and Oxford, earning accolades for his intellect and determination. His career spanned roles in academia, global organisations like the United Nations, and key Indian civil service positions, including as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

In 1991, India faced its most severe economic crisis since independence. Foreign reserves had dwindled, and the country was on the brink of defaulting on its debts. Singh, then finance minister in Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao’s government, spearheaded a series of sweeping economic reforms. Under his guidance, India moved away from its protectionist policies, embracing liberalisation that opened the country to global markets. These changes set the stage for decades of economic growth, creating a burgeoning middle class and transforming India into a global player.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rahul Gandhi (@rahulgandhi)

As prime minister, Singh’s tenure saw milestones such as a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, which he championed as critical to India’s energy security. His leadership during his first term was marked by steady economic growth and increased international engagement.

However, his second term was marred by challenges. A series of corruption scandals, coupled with high inflation and slowing economic growth, tarnished his administration’s reputation. Singh’s understated leadership style, while praised for its dignity, was criticised as ineffectual during crises. These factors, along with the Congress party’s declining appeal under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, paved the way for Narendra Modi’s historic victory in 2014.

Despite these challenges, Singh’s contributions remain unparalleled. The Indian cricket team paid homage by donning black armbands during a match in Melbourne, underscoring his widespread respect.

Manmohan Singh’s life exemplified a commitment to public service, humility, and intellect. As India mourns his loss, the nation also celebrates his indelible impact, particularly his vision of an economically self-reliant and globally integrated India. His passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will inspire generations to come.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

There Once Was a Wise Leader: India Mourns the Passing of Former PM Manmohan Singh Liberalisation Economic Repofrms 1991

The Wise Man of India Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
By December 27, 2024
Tragedy at Germany Christmas Market Magdeburg Terror Attack Leaves Two Dead Many Injured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser

Terror Attack at German Christmas Market at Magdeburg, Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured
By December 21, 2024
Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Misterio Sr at 66 WWE WWA Wrestling Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, World Wrestling Association (WWA), and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Mysterio Sr. at 66
By December 21, 2024
The Six Triple Eight Netflix Shines a Spotlight on the Forgotten All-Black, All-Female WWII Heroes Major Charity Adams Director Tyler Perry Kerry Washington Joe Biden

The Six Triple Eight: Netflix Shines a Spotlight on the Forgotten All-Black, All-Female WWII Heroes
By December 21, 2024
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Wraps Production Final Season in 2025 Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, and Millie Bobby Brown as the telekinetic heroine Eleven. Other key players include Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Wraps: Final Netflix Showdown in 2025
By December 21, 2024
Why Robbie Williams Biopic 'Better Man' Needed him To Be a Chimp Michael Gracey The Greatest Showman

Why Robbie Williams Biopic ‘Better Man’ Needed him To Be a Chimp
By December 17, 2024
How to Get Started as a Film Critic: Top Digital Tips Film critic Plunge

How to Get Started as a Film Critic: Top Digital Tips
By December 26, 2024
UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Formula 1 F1

UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes
By December 16, 2024
Allu Arjun Arrested After Fatal Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Allu Arjun Arrested After Fatal Stampede at ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening
By December 13, 2024
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Rupert Murdoch’s real-life succession drama is underway in a Nevada courtroom. What might happen next? | Rupert Murdoch Lachlan Murdoch James Murdoch Murdoch Family Trust

Rupert Murdoch’s real-life succession drama is underway in a Nevada courtroom. What might happen next?
By September 17, 2024
Meme Coin Index Bitget Web3 Ecocystem Crypto Exchange Cryptocurrency Bitget’s GMCI Meme Index Hits 460% Returns: A Wild Ride Through Crypto’s Funniest Coins

Bitget’s GMCI Meme Index Hits 460% Returns: A Wild Ride Through Crypto’s Funniest Coins
By December 6, 2024
The Politics of iGaming UKGC_UK gaming Commission Slot Players Sweden

The Politics of iGaming
By December 3, 2024
Shockwaves at Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Forced Out with Billion-Dollar Losses Mount_Nvidia TSMC Semiconductor Industry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Chips Act

Shockwaves at Intel: CEO Pat Gelsinger Forced Out with Billion-Dollar Losses
By December 3, 2024
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt Pakistan TikTok

Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt
By November 12, 2024
WhatsApp Group Admins in Zimbabwe Now Face Annual Fees Up to $2,500 – Here’s What It Means | Zimbabwe WhatsApp Group Admin License Fees Whatsapp hate Fake News

WhatsApp Group Admins in Zimbabwe Now Face Annual Fees Up to $2,500 – Here’s What It Means
By November 9, 2024
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle in Shocking Legal Filing Wells Fargo Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle in Shocking Legal Filing
By November 26, 2024
Charlie Hunnam Cast as Ed Gein 'Butcher of Plainfield' in Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 3

Netflix

Charlie Hunnam Cast as Ed Gein ‘Butcher of Plainfield’ in Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 3
KTM on the Brink: Iconic Motorcycle Giant Files for Bankruptcy Amid €1.5 Billion Debt Pierer Mobility AG CEO Stefan Pierer and co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister Bajaj Motors Husqvarna GasGas

Motorcycles

KTM on the Brink: Iconic Motorcycle Giant Files for Bankruptcy Amid €1.5 Billion Debt
Lucky Bhaskar: Dulquer Salmaan’s Thriller Streaming on Netflix Venku Atluri

Netflix

Lucky Bhaskar Hits Netflix: Dulquer Salmaan’s Crime Thriller Available for Streaming
To Top
Loading...