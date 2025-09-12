Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Clipse & More to Perform at Historic Free Concert in Vatican City

For the first time ever, Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square will transform into the stage for a free global concert on September 13, 2025. Titled “Grace for the World,” the event promises to blend spirituality, culture, and music in a way that has never been seen before at the heart of the Catholic Church.

The lineup is nothing short of spectacular. Pharrell Williams, joined by the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, will lead the night alongside John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, and K-pop star BamBam. To heighten the visual experience, Nova Sky Stories will present a breathtaking drone and light show inspired by the Sistine Chapel’s iconic frescoes, turning the Vatican skyline into a moving canvas of faith and art.







Executive Powerhouses Behind the Event

The concert is executive produced by Pharrell Williams and his company Something in the Water, legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, and Nova Sky Stories. The event will stream live worldwide on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

This ‘Grace for the World’ concert is not only a cultural milestone but also a spiritual one. It coincides with the 2025 Jubilee Year and serves as the closing celebration of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, organized by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation. The gathering focuses on building bridges between generations and cultures, celebrating diversity, and inspiring inclusive leadership and policy-making.

A Message of Unity and Inclusion

By bringing together gospel, pop, hip-hop, and K-pop artists, Vatican City’s Grace for the World symbolizes music’s unparalleled power to unify across traditions and borders. In many ways, it mirrors the Vatican’s mission for this Jubilee year: promoting “a relational intelligence that embraces differences and inspires both personal choices and public policies.”

A Free Celebration for All

Unlike most blockbuster concerts, admission to the Vatican event is free. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 8 p.m. CEST, with the concert starting promptly at 9 p.m. Capacity in St. Peter’s Square is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators, making it one of the most significant live music gatherings in Europe this year.

As Pharrell Williams himself has often emphasized in his projects, music is more than entertainment — it is a vehicle for healing, connection, and social change. Grace for the World looks set to embody that ethos on a global stage with names like John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, and K-pop star BamBam offering a night where faith and art converge under the Roman night sky.