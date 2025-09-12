Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Clipse & More to Perform at Historic Free Concert in Vatican City

Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Clipse & More to Perform at Historic Free Concert in Vatican City Grace for the world

Gigs

Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Clipse & More to Perform at Historic Free Concert in Vatican City

Sound Plunge
Published on

For the first time ever, Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square will transform into the stage for a free global concert on September 13, 2025. Titled “Grace for the World,” the event promises to blend spirituality, culture, and music in a way that has never been seen before at the heart of the Catholic Church.

The lineup is nothing short of spectacular. Pharrell Williams, joined by the Voices of Fire Gospel Choir, will lead the night alongside John Legend,  Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, and K-pop star BamBam. To heighten the visual experience, Nova Sky Stories will present a breathtaking drone and light show inspired by the Sistine Chapel’s iconic frescoes, turning the Vatican skyline into a moving canvas of faith and art.



Executive Powerhouses Behind the Event

The concert is executive produced by Pharrell Williams and his company Something in the Water, legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli, and Nova Sky Stories. The event will stream live worldwide on Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

This ‘Grace for the World’ concert is not only a cultural milestone but also a spiritual one. It coincides with the 2025 Jubilee Year and serves as the closing celebration of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity, organized by the Fratelli Tutti Foundation. The gathering focuses on building bridges between generations and cultures, celebrating diversity, and inspiring inclusive leadership and policy-making.

Pharrell Williams Producing 'Grace for the World' concert in Vatican

Pharrell Williams is Producing the ‘Grace for the World’ concert in the Vatican City

A Message of Unity and Inclusion

By bringing together gospel, pop, hip-hop, and K-pop artists, Vatican City’s Grace for the World symbolizes music’s unparalleled power to unify across traditions and borders. In many ways, it mirrors the Vatican’s mission for this Jubilee year: promoting “a relational intelligence that embraces differences and inspires both personal choices and public policies.”

A Free Celebration for All

Unlike most blockbuster concerts, admission to the Vatican event is free. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 8 p.m. CEST, with the concert starting promptly at 9 p.m. Capacity in St. Peter’s Square is expected to draw tens of thousands of spectators, making it one of the most significant live music gatherings in Europe this year.

As Pharrell Williams himself has often emphasized in his projects, music is more than entertainment — it is a vehicle for healing, connection, and social change. Grace for the World looks set to embody that ethos on a global stage with names like John Legend, Karol G, Clipse, Teddy Swims, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, and K-pop star BamBam offering a night where faith and art converge under the Roman night sky.

  • Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Clipse & More to Perform at Historic Free Concert in Vatican City Grace for the world
  • Pharrell Williams Producing 'Grace for the World' concert in Vatican
  • Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Clipse & More to Perform at Historic Free Concert in Vatican City Grace for the world
  • Pharrell Williams Producing 'Grace for the World' concert in Vatican

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Gigs

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks

Gorillaz Announce New Album The Mountain and 2026 Tour With Sparks
By September 12, 2025
Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”

Lewis Hamilton on Cadillac’s 2026 F1 Line-Up: Bottas and Perez Are “The Right Guys”
By September 12, 2025
DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future

DJ Khaled Explains Why He Avoided Rap Beefs With Drake, Rick Ross, and Future
By September 13, 2025
Mario Goes Galactic Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel Chris Pratt Jack Black Super Mario Bros Nintendo

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel
By September 13, 2025
The Long Walk Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship

The Long Walk : Stephen King’s Dystopian Tale Becomes a Brutal Yet Beautiful Story of Male Friendship
By September 13, 2025
Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend
By September 13, 2025
Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa Music, Motorcycles & Madness

Diplo & Hanumankind to Headline Motoverse 2025 in Goa: Music, Motorcycles & Madness
By September 12, 2025
Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign James Mangold

Timothée Chalamet Stars in Lucid Motors’ Cinematic “Driven” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Mario Goes Galactic Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel Chris Pratt Jack Black Super Mario Bros Nintendo

Mario Goes Galactic: Super Mario Galaxy Movie Announced as 2026 Sequel
By September 13, 2025
Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Announced: New Storyline, Hoopa, and Mega Raichu Forms Revealed
By September 12, 2025
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
By September 12, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks Event Homepod 3 airpods pro

Apple

iPhone 17 Release Date Rumors — Apple’s Full Fall 2025 Launch Schedule Leaks
Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown

Album Announcement

Taylor Swift Unveils New The Life of a Showgirl Album Cover After Mysterious Purple Countdown
To Top
Loading...