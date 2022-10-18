Manish Sureshkumar and Vaidehi Chaudhari crowned themselves in glory as they won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively in the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship.

At the DLTA complex on Sunday, where the cool weather provided the players with the right ambience to play good tennis, both Vaidehi and Manish played solidly to clinch their finals. Vaidehi cruised past Sai Samhitha Chamarthi 6-2, 6-0.

It was disappointing for Sai Samhitha as she had been in good touch through the last week. The essence of a final is raising the level of play, which Vaidehi did with finesse. Vaidehi has been playing tennis since nine and waiting for the right breaks. Winning the Fenesta Open is a big thrust to her career as she has been hitting around in ITF events to make it big. Apart from the prize money, there is prestige in winning the Fenesta Open. “This is my first Fenesta Open title and I am very happy,” she said.

Most players who have gone through the grind of playing in the premier national tournament have done well. The same could be true for Vaidehi as she is still at a stage where she can make improvements in her game and become better as a professional on the circuit.

In the men’s final, Manish Sureshkumar played with purpose and professionalism as he dismantled the challenge from Digvijay Pratap Singh 6-2, 6-3.

“It was a really great match today. Digvijay is a tough competitor and I am really glad that I got through the match. I think this was one of my best matches of mine in the tournament and I am glad that I could do it. I have been trying for two years to win the Nationals and it feels really great to do it this time at Fenesta Open 2022,” said an elated Manish. Indeed, he was third time lucky.

In the boys’ under-18 final, Denim Yadav showed dash and daring as he outlasted Aman Dahiya 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to win the title. Denim had a tough time in the first set. In the tie-break, Denim was stronger on the big points and pulled off the set. In the second set, Denim put his best foot forward.

“Today’s match was really a hard one. I played against Aman Dahiya, one of my closest friends. The first set was really close. I took the lead in the second set at 4-0 and thereby won the match. I am really elated to win the Fenesta Open this year,” said Denim.

In the girls’ under-18 final, Madhurima Sawant, the second seed, was bouncing on her feet as she stroked her way past Suhitha Maruri 6-3, 6-2. Madhurima showed a large heart and big game to win hearts at the DLTA. “I feel really happy to win the title. I enjoyed the match and am really happy to be a national winner now. I thank Fenesta Open for the opportunity,” said Madhurima.