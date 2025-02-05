Marcus Jordan Arrested on DUI and Cocaine Possession Charges in Florida

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested early Tuesday morning in Florida on multiple charges, including DUI property damage or personal injury, cocaine possession, and resisting arrest, according to police reports.

The Maitland Police Department took Marcus Jordan into custody, and he was later booked into Orange County Jail. According to TMZ, which first reported the incident, Jordan was apprehended after fleeing a traffic stop.

Arrest Details

According to police records obtained by WESH2 Orlando, authorities encountered Marcus Jordan when they noticed headlights on a set of railroad tracks. When officers approached, Jordan reportedly requested assistance getting his blue Lamborghini SUV off the tracks, explaining that he had made a wrong turn.

However, officers quickly observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, bloodshot eyes, and the smell of alcohol. Reports indicate that Jordan appeared disoriented and was unsure of his location at the time of the incident.

In addition to DUI charges, police discovered a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in Jordan’s pocket. The substance later tested positive for cocaine.

Authorities also confirmed that Jordan had a passenger in the vehicle, though their identity has not been disclosed.

Legal Proceedings and Bond Release

Jordan was arrested and booked into Orange County Jail. However, he posted bond on Tuesday morning and was set to be released.

The severity of the charges—including DUI with property damage or personal injury—could result in serious legal consequences if convicted. Under Florida law, DUI offences involving accidents or injuries often carry stiffer penalties, including license suspension, heavy fines, and potential jail time. Cocaine possession charges also have significant legal weight.

Marcus Jordan’s Background

Marcus Jordan, 34, is the second-oldest son of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan. While briefly playing college basketball at the University of Central Florida (UCF), he is best known today as the CEO and founder of Trophy Room, a retail boutique specializing in high-end footwear and apparel.

This is not Jordan’s first run-in with the law. In 2012, he was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. At the time, he pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement.

A High-Profile Incident

Given his father’s global fame and the prestige of the Jordan brand, Marcus Jordan’s arrest has quickly made headlines nationwide. His recent relationship with Larsa Pippen—the ex-wife of Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen—has also kept him in the public eye.

Michael Jordan’s son arrested – now could face serious legal repercussions as this case unfolds, adding to his already controversial public image. Given his history of prior legal issues, this latest arrest may have long-term consequences for his personal and professional life.

Authorities have not announced a court date or further legal actions against Jordan.