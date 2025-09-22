Nike Grind Partners with Gallant Sports to Launch India’s First Sustainable Turf Infill

Nike Grind™, the global circular design initiative by Nike, Inc., has onboarded Gallant Sports as its first official licensee in India. The collaboration introduces GallantBounce, India’s first-ever sustainable turf infill, crafted with a minimum of 20% Nike Grind™ rubber. This innovation turns footwear manufacturing scrap and end-of-life shoes into high-performance surfaces designed to serve the next generation of athletes. With Nike Grind’s global expertise and Gallant Sports’ on-ground leadership, the partnership signals a new era of green play in India.

From Scrap to Scores: The Circular Economy in Action

Nike Grind™ has already recycled more than 148 million pounds of materials worldwide, repurposing rubber, foam, fiber, and textiles into sports surfaces and other sustainable products. Now, with Gallant Sports’ launch of GallantBounce™, Indian football fields, school playgrounds, multi-sport courts, and stadiums will benefit from eco-conscious infill that blends durability with environmental responsibility.

“This isn’t just a product, it’s a movement,” said Nasir Ali, Founder & CEO of Gallant Sports & Infra. “GallantBounce™ is a statement that India is ready to rise sustainably—one field at a time. With Nike Grind™’s materials and our expertise, we’re setting the stage for a new era of play. This is our sunrise moment for sports in India.”

Built for Indian Conditions, Backed by Global Purpose

Explicitly designed for Indian weather and usage, GallantBounce™ offers:

High shock absorption for injury prevention

Long-lasting performance in extreme climates

Tested durability under Indian soil and high footfall

Pan-India supply and installation by Gallant Sports

For institutions prioritizing eco-leadership, GallantBounce™ also supports LEED credits and aligns with CSR and green building standards, making it a smart choice for both sustainability and performance.

“Nike Grind is proud to welcome Gallant Sports as our partner in India,” said Matt Curtis, Director, Nike Grind™. “Together, we’re not just building better sports surfaces—we’re creating a better future through circular design.”

A Field with a Future

The launch of GallantBounce represents more than an innovation in sports infrastructure—it’s a blueprint for circular economy in action. Every installation helps divert waste from landfills while creating safe, high-performance fields for athletes across India.

As Ali emphasized, “India doesn’t need just another sports field. It needs a field with a future.”

With GallantBounce made from Nike Grind™, that future is here—sustainable, inclusive, and built for India.