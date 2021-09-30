Bollywood celebrity Ranveer Singh has been signed as Brand Ambassador for US’s National Basketball Association (NBA) in India. The Gully Boy actor will help grow the league’s profile in India through its 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.









Singh, according to Variety, will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media accounts. He will also attend the NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes social media content and meet NBA players. The Indian actor will be featured on NBA Style, which is a new lifestyle-focused Instagram account for fans in India that showcases the convergence of the NBA and popular culture. It also spotlights many local personalities and their contributions to both NBA and popular culture.

“I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment,” Singh told Variety. “With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there couldn’t have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country.”

Mark Tatum, NBA deputy commissioner and COO, told Variety that a Bollywood icon and one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, Ranveer is also a dedicated NBA fan who is passionate about the league and its players. “We are excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms.”

Moreover, Scott Levy NBA Asia executive VP and MD, said Ranveer is an ideal ambassador to headline the launch of NBA Style, the new Instagram handle that explores the intersection of basketball and culture. “With Ranveer’s help, NBA Style will contribute to the cultural landscape.”