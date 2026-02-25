Central Cee’s ‘Iceman Freestyle’ Debuts on Canadian Hot 100 After Drake Livestream Buzz

UK rap star Central Cee has officially landed on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 with his latest track, “Iceman Freestyle,” marking another milestone in his growing international career. The West London rapper’s song debuts at No. 84 on the chart dated Feb. 28, fueled in part by anticipation generated during an earlier livestream hosted by global superstar Drake.

From Livestream Tease to Chart Debut

“Iceman Freestyle” was first teased during one of Drake’s much-talked-about “Iceman” livestream sessions last July. Fans had been waiting months for the full release, and the track’s official drop has now translated into chart success in Canada.

Although Central Cee and Drake recently teamed up for the island-infused hit “Which One,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Canadian Hot 100, “Iceman Freestyle” is credited solely to Central Cee, reinforcing his individual star power.

Layered with cinematic strings and a bold, boast-heavy beat, the track showcases Cench’s melodic rap style as he reflects on his journey from humble beginnings to global fame. In one standout lyric, he references the shift from climbing “flights of stairs” to “arriving somewhere tropical,” underscoring his meteoric rise in the music industry.

The rapper also slips in a playful nod to Drake’s catalog, further tying the moment back to the livestream buzz that helped ignite early hype.

A New Era: ‘All Roads Lead Home’

The release of “Iceman Freestyle” signals a new creative chapter for Central Cee. The rapper is set to drop his upcoming EP, All Roads Lead Home, in March via Sony Music Canada.

The accompanying music video leans into a cinematic aesthetic reminiscent of Peaky Blinders, complete with sharp tailoring and moody visuals—a stylistic direction that mirrors the ensemble he wore during his Drake collaboration stream.

With growing North American traction, Central Cee continues to solidify his global footprint, bridging UK rap and mainstream international audiences.

Charli XCX Makes Double Chart Debut

It’s not just Central Cee making waves. Fellow British pop innovator Charli XCX also secured two new entries on the Canadian Hot 100 with songs from the Wuthering Heights film soundtrack.

“Chains of Love” debuts at No. 78, while “Always Everywhere” enters at No. 91. The soundtrack itself lands at No. 14 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

The project, written for filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, presents a darker, mood-driven soundscape. Charli XCX has described the work as a creative departure from her 2024 album Brat, which peaked at No. 2 in Canada.

Other Chart Highlights in Canada

Elsewhere on the Canadian charts, Olivia Dean reclaims the No. 1 spot with “Man I Need,” while Bad Bunny slips to No. 2 with “DTMF,” though he maintains the top album position with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” continues its global run, holding steady at No. 9 in Canada after topping the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

With UK talent dominating fresh entries and global heavyweights maintaining their grip, Canada’s music charts are reflecting an increasingly international soundscape.