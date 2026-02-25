Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Central Cee’s ‘Iceman Freestyle’ Debuts on Canadian Hot 100 After Drake Livestream Buzz

Central Cee’s ‘Iceman Freestyle’ Debuts on Canadian Hot 100 After Drake Livestream Buzz

Billboard

Central Cee’s ‘Iceman Freestyle’ Debuts on Canadian Hot 100 After Drake Livestream Buzz

Sound Plunge

By

Published on

UK rap star Central Cee has officially landed on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 with his latest track, “Iceman Freestyle,” marking another milestone in his growing international career. The West London rapper’s song debuts at No. 84 on the chart dated Feb. 28, fueled in part by anticipation generated during an earlier livestream hosted by global superstar Drake.

From Livestream Tease to Chart Debut

“Iceman Freestyle” was first teased during one of Drake’s much-talked-about “Iceman” livestream sessions last July. Fans had been waiting months for the full release, and the track’s official drop has now translated into chart success in Canada.

Although Central Cee and Drake recently teamed up for the island-infused hit “Which One,” which debuted at No. 5 on the Canadian Hot 100, “Iceman Freestyle” is credited solely to Central Cee, reinforcing his individual star power.

Layered with cinematic strings and a bold, boast-heavy beat, the track showcases Cench’s melodic rap style as he reflects on his journey from humble beginnings to global fame. In one standout lyric, he references the shift from climbing “flights of stairs” to “arriving somewhere tropical,” underscoring his meteoric rise in the music industry.

The rapper also slips in a playful nod to Drake’s catalog, further tying the moment back to the livestream buzz that helped ignite early hype.

A New Era: ‘All Roads Lead Home’

The release of “Iceman Freestyle” signals a new creative chapter for Central Cee. The rapper is set to drop his upcoming EP, All Roads Lead Home, in March via Sony Music Canada.

The accompanying music video leans into a cinematic aesthetic reminiscent of Peaky Blinders, complete with sharp tailoring and moody visuals—a stylistic direction that mirrors the ensemble he wore during his Drake collaboration stream.

With growing North American traction, Central Cee continues to solidify his global footprint, bridging UK rap and mainstream international audiences.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 📲 (@centralcee)

Charli XCX Makes Double Chart Debut

It’s not just Central Cee making waves. Fellow British pop innovator Charli XCX also secured two new entries on the Canadian Hot 100 with songs from the Wuthering Heights film soundtrack.

“Chains of Love” debuts at No. 78, while “Always Everywhere” enters at No. 91. The soundtrack itself lands at No. 14 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

The project, written for filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, presents a darker, mood-driven soundscape. Charli XCX has described the work as a creative departure from her 2024 album Brat, which peaked at No. 2 in Canada.

Other Chart Highlights in Canada

Elsewhere on the Canadian charts, Olivia Dean reclaims the No. 1 spot with “Man I Need,” while Bad Bunny slips to No. 2 with “DTMF,” though he maintains the top album position with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” continues its global run, holding steady at No. 9 in Canada after topping the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

With UK talent dominating fresh entries and global heavyweights maintaining their grip, Canada’s music charts are reflecting an increasingly international soundscape.

  • Central Cee’s ‘Iceman Freestyle’ Debuts on Canadian Hot 100 After Drake Livestream Buzz
  • Central Cee’s ‘Iceman Freestyle’ Debuts on Canadian Hot 100 After Drake Livestream Buzz

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Billboard

Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway

Police Video Shows Vince McMahon’s 100 MPH Crash on Connecticut Highway
By February 26, 2026
Christian Horner Breaks Silence Max Jos Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit Helmut Marko Oliver Mintzlaff Drive to Survive Netflix

Christian Horner Breaks Silence: Verstappen Camp ‘Not Responsible’ for Red Bull Exit
By February 26, 2026
Florida Strawberry Festival 2026 Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide Plant City Joann Jett'

Florida Strawberry Festival 2026: Tickets, Concerts, Rides & Sweet Treats Guide
By February 26, 2026
Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme Your Friends and Neighbours Apple TV DJ Kato

Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Viral TikTok Dancing Meme
By February 26, 2026
Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care GLP-1 Obesity

Zydus to Launch Game-Changing Semaglutide in India — And It Could Transform Diabetes Care
By February 26, 2026
Agentic Commerce Is Here Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money Netcore Report

Agentic Commerce Is Here: Why 2026 Will Redefine How E-commerce Actually Makes Money
By February 26, 2026
Bill Gates Breaks Silence Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’ Gates Foundation Twon Hall Russian Women

Bill Gates Breaks Silence: Admits Affairs, Calls Epstein Ties a ‘Huge Mistake’
By February 26, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute dario amodei Pete hegseth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Weighs In on Pentagon–Anthropic AI Dispute
By February 26, 2026
Resident Evil Requiem Review A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City Leon Kennedy Horror Game

Resident Evil Requiem Review: A Terrifying, Nostalgic Return to Raccoon City
By February 26, 2026
Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades Ultra Buds 4

Samsung Galaxy S26 Launch Shocks Fans With Powerful AI and Privacy Upgrades
By February 26, 2026
Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards Chinese Influencer

Beauty Filter Glitch Sparks Debate Over Social Media Standards
By February 23, 2026
Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform

Invideo Acquires GoBo Labs to Supercharge AI Filmmaking and Creator Platform
By February 19, 2026
Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite James Uthemier Justin Adkins Online Safety Grooming

Florida Officials Warn Parents About Predators on Roblox, Snapchat, and Fortnite
By February 11, 2026
Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor TikTOk Reel Sadie Sandler Chanel Bag Story

Adam Sandler Shuts Down Viral Chanel Handbag Rumor
By February 6, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities California

3.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Banning, Shakes Riverside County Communities
By February 18, 2026
“Money Can’t Buy Happiness Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows X post Mental HEalth

“Money Can’t Buy Happiness”: Elon Musk’s Viral Post Raises Eyebrows
By February 7, 2026
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
By February 5, 2026
Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists Interscope Music

Music Streaming

Jimmy Iovine Says Drake and Kendrick Lamar Thrive While Streaming Fails Most Artists
Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger Josh D’Amaro

News

Disney’s CEO Transition Reignites Debate as Nelson Peltz Takes Aim at Bob Iger
India’s Protein Gap INTAKE Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Delight

Fitness

India’s Protein Gap: Why Urban Diets Are Falling Dangerously Short survey by LocalCircles and Country Deligh
To Top
Loading...