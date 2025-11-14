proEXPLO 2026 Launches Global Student Competition to Spotlight the Future of Mining Exploration

The Organizing Committee of the 15th International Congress of Prospectors and Explorers (proEXPLO 2026) has officially opened submissions for its Third International Student Competition, inviting young researchers from around the world to showcase cutting-edge geoscience and mining exploration work. The initiative is designed to elevate emerging talent and promote academic excellence in a sector increasingly shaped by sustainability and technological innovation.

Held next year in Peru, proEXPLO 2026 is recognized as Latin America’s most influential mining exploration event, bringing together top industry leaders, investors, academics, and policymakers. The congress serves as a key platform for discussing the latest trends in mineral exploration, resource development, and the future of responsible mining.

Open to Students and Recent Graduates Worldwide

The competition welcomes undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students from global academic institutions. Students may submit research for oral presentations or poster sessions. In an effort to broaden participation, geology and geological engineering graduates who defend their theses in 2025 are also eligible.

“Through this competition, we want to give visibility to new scientific and technical talent that represents the future of responsible and innovative mining,” the Organizing Committee stated. “proEXPLO is a high-level space for sharing knowledge and recognizing academic excellence.”

Wide Range of Research Topics Encouraged

Participants can explore an extensive selection of thematic areas central to the mining sector’s evolution. Topics include:

Discoveries and Advances in Greenfield and Brownfield Exploration Technological Innovation for Mineral Resource Exploration Geoscientific Advances in Mineral Systems Raw Materials and Capital Markets Environment, Society, and Governance (ESG) Inclusion and Diversity in Mining Education and Workforce Development Legal Frameworks and Permitting

These categories reflect the industry’s growing emphasis not only on technical expertise but also on sustainability, social responsibility, and inclusive practices.

A panel of distinguished industry specialists will evaluate the submissions, with final decisions scheduled for December 15, 2025.

Submission Deadline: November 30, 2025

Mining students and young professionals interested in participating must submit their documents by November 30. Organizers emphasize that commercial or promotional content will not be accepted, ensuring that the competition remains academically focused.