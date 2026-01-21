Rachel McAdams Honors Diane Keaton in Emotional Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Rachel McAdams officially cemented her legacy in Hollywood on Tuesday (January 20) as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a career-defining moment for the Oscar-nominated actress beloved for performances in The Notebook, Mean Girls, Spotlight, and About Time.

During the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard, Rachel McAdams delivered a heartfelt speech that paid tribute to the actors who shaped her journey—particularly Diane Keaton, whom she described as a guiding force early in her career.

“I’d like to thank the stars up above, down here,” McAdams said. “The legendary working actors who I was given the great gift to learn from. The ones who are no longer with us.”

A Moving Tribute to Diane Keaton and Late Co-Stars

McAdams singled out Diane Keaton, her co-star in The Family Stone (2005), alongside the late Gena Rowlands and Sam Shepard, who appeared with her in The Notebook.

“My beloved Diane Keaton took me under her wing like I was her own daughter,” Rachel McAdams said, prompting visible emotion from the crowd. She also shared a piece of advice Diane Keaton once gave her—words that still guide her approach to acting.

“She taught me that no matter how long you’ve been doing this, you have to leave everything you’ve got on the table,” McAdams said. “Each performance, you must muster up as much love as you possibly can.”

Honoring Family and Early Dreams

The actress became emotional again while thanking her parents, Sandra and Lance McAdams, who were present for the ceremony. Reflecting on her childhood ambitions, she recalled begging to appear on Star Search before being enrolled in theater camp instead.

“All of it is because of you,” she told them. “For the love you gave us, the beautiful childhood you gave us, and for believing in me long before I could grasp how to believe in myself.”

“I love you so much,” she added. “Thank you.”

Star-Studded Support From Co-Stars and Collaborators

The ceremony drew a strong show of support from Rachel McAdams’ peers. Domhnall Gleeson, her About Time co-star, delivered a humorous and affectionate speech—jokingly insisting she “didn’t deserve” the honor because she was too talented, too kind, and too universally adored.

“Rachel acted so convincingly at me that for three full months, I believed I could travel through time,” Domhall Gleeson said, drawing laughter and applause.

Also in attendance were Dylan O’Brien and director Sam Raimi, who are collaborating with Rachel McAdams on the upcoming survival thriller Send Help. Raimi praised her versatility, while O’Brien joined fellow speakers in highlighting her generosity and depth as a performer.

From romantic dramas to investigative journalism films and indie favorites, McAdams’ career has been defined by emotional authenticity and range. Her Walk of Fame star not only honors her filmography, but also the mentors, collaborators, and family who helped shape one of Hollywood’s most respected performers.