Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Netflix has officially acquired the highly sought-after AI thriller directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with Rachel McAdams set to star, Deadline exclusively reports. The project, which generated significant buzz when first announced in December, comes from Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the creative team behind Knives Out and Looper.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, insiders suggest the film will tackle the ethical and emotional complexities of artificial intelligence—a theme Gordon-Levitt has long been vocal about. The actor-turned-director co-wrote the script with Kieran Fitzgerald, known for penning Oliver Stone’s Snowden, in which Gordon-Levitt also starred. Both are producing the movie alongside Natasha Lyonne, who shares story credit.

Creative Home at Netflix

According to Deadline, Gordon-Levitt and T-Street chose Netflix as the film’s distributor after being impressed by the streamer’s enthusiasm for the project. Netflix executives were reportedly “blown away” by Gordon-Levitt’s pitch and vision for the film’s narrative and tone.

This marks a deepening collaboration between Netflix and T-Street, who have previously partnered on projects like Fair Play (acquired out of Sundance 2023) and the Knives Out sequels. With this AI thriller, Netflix continues to position itself as the go-to destination for prestige sci-fi and auteur-driven filmmaking.

Rachel McAdams Joins the Project

Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams brings star power and dramatic range to the film. The Spotlight and The Notebook actress has been enjoying a resurgence, recently earning acclaim for her stage role in Mary Jane and gearing up for Sam Raimi’s upcoming genre film Send Help for 20th Century Studios.

Her involvement signals Netflix’s confidence in the film’s awards potential and emotional depth. McAdams’ ability to balance vulnerability and strength makes her an ideal choice for what’s expected to be an intellectually charged and emotionally resonant thriller.

Gordon-Levitt Returns to His Roots

This new project reunites Gordon-Levitt with T-Street’s founders, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, who first collaborated with him on Brick (2005) and Looper (2012). The trio’s creative synergy has produced some of the most compelling independent and science-fiction storytelling of the past two decades.

Gordon-Levitt, who made his directorial debut with Don Jon in 2013, is no stranger to exploring technology’s impact on human behavior. His transition from actor to filmmaker continues to evolve, and with this Netflix-backed AI thriller, he appears ready to make his boldest statement yet.