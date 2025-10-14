Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Netflix

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Screen Plunge
Published on

Netflix has officially acquired the highly sought-after AI thriller directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, with Rachel McAdams set to star, Deadline exclusively reports. The project, which generated significant buzz when first announced in December, comes from Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the creative team behind Knives Out and Looper.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, insiders suggest the film will tackle the ethical and emotional complexities of artificial intelligence—a theme Gordon-Levitt has long been vocal about. The actor-turned-director co-wrote the script with Kieran Fitzgerald, known for penning Oliver Stone’s Snowden, in which Gordon-Levitt also starred. Both are producing the movie alongside Natasha Lyonne, who shares story credit.

Creative Home at Netflix

According to Deadline, Gordon-Levitt and T-Street chose Netflix as the film’s distributor after being impressed by the streamer’s enthusiasm for the project. Netflix executives were reportedly “blown away” by Gordon-Levitt’s pitch and vision for the film’s narrative and tone.

This marks a deepening collaboration between Netflix and T-Street, who have previously partnered on projects like Fair Play (acquired out of Sundance 2023) and the Knives Out sequels. With this AI thriller, Netflix continues to position itself as the go-to destination for prestige sci-fi and auteur-driven filmmaking.

Rachel McAdams Team Up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Rachel McAdams Team Up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Rachel McAdams Joins the Project

Oscar nominee Rachel McAdams brings star power and dramatic range to the film. The Spotlight and The Notebook actress has been enjoying a resurgence, recently earning acclaim for her stage role in Mary Jane and gearing up for Sam Raimi’s upcoming genre film Send Help for 20th Century Studios.

Her involvement signals Netflix’s confidence in the film’s awards potential and emotional depth. McAdams’ ability to balance vulnerability and strength makes her an ideal choice for what’s expected to be an intellectually charged and emotionally resonant thriller.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion)

Gordon-Levitt Returns to His Roots

This new project reunites Gordon-Levitt with T-Street’s founders, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman, who first collaborated with him on Brick (2005) and Looper (2012). The trio’s creative synergy has produced some of the most compelling independent and science-fiction storytelling of the past two decades.

Gordon-Levitt, who made his directorial debut with Don Jon in 2013, is no stranger to exploring technology’s impact on human behavior. His transition from actor to filmmaker continues to evolve, and with this Netflix-backed AI thriller, he appears ready to make his boldest statement yet.

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller
  • Rachel McAdams Team Up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt
  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller
  • Rachel McAdams Team Up with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Netflix

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse

50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire: Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse
By October 15, 2025
Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene

Mel Gibson’s The Resurrection of the Christ Finds Its New Jesus and Mary Magdalene
By October 15, 2025
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
By October 15, 2025
Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Rachel McAdams Team Up for Netflix’s Mysterious AI Thriller
By October 14, 2025
Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges

Amazon Reportedly Planning New Layoffs as AI Investment Surges
By October 15, 2025
Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses

Deloitte India and OneTrust Join Forces to Simplify Privacy Compliance for Indian Businesses
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”

Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”
By October 15, 2025
OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators A New Era of AI Hardware Begins

OpenAI and Broadcom Partner to Build 10 Gigawatts of Custom AI Accelerators: A New Era of AI Hardware Begins
By October 14, 2025
Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10 What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide

Microsoft Ends Free Support for Windows 10: What It Means for Millions of Users Worldwide
By October 14, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Press Freedom

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Leaked Track “National Treasure” with Pressa Sparks Raptors Diss Debate
Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit

News

Giant Trump–Epstein Banner Unfurled Outside Windsor Castle Ahead of UK State Visit
To Top
Loading...