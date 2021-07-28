The Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, today held a virtual meeting with senior leaders of MAIT, the apex body representing India’s ICT sector, aimed at discussing opportunities for manufacturing and R&D in India and making India a worldwide competitive manufacturing power hub.









As the Government of India endeavours to make India a hub of Manufacturing with programs like “Make in India”, it also has set foot on the path of achieving desired results for the industry including “Ease of Doing Business” making electronics a bankable industry. In this regard, MAIT, along with other industry leaders, discussed ways to accelerate demand generation, create hubs for electronics, repair & calibration operations, inward and outward processing, building a component manufacturing base in India, and enablement of PLI to grow exports and make it a success.

Mr. Nitin Kunkolienker, President, MAIT, said, “We are thankful to Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar for the productive discussion and his commitment to connect and support the industry. There has been an exponential progression of electronics and telecom industry in India, catering to the ever-growing requirements globally. This sector can benefit the most from the key initiatives undertaken by the Government such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Ease of doing business’. Hence, it is essential to revive the economy by undertaking major reforms, and efforts shall be made to give importance to the new sectors/ industries for the economic development of the country”.

Mr. George Paul, CEO, MAIT, said, “MAIT is committed to working with the Government in building a better future and promoting local manufacturing of electronics goods and boost India’s participation in the global value chain”.

The meeting was also attended by Shri Saurabh Gaur IAS, Joint Secretary, MeitY.The meeting was attended by senior leaders of MAIT like Mr. Rajkumar Rishi, Vice-President MAIT, and MD (CSB) of Dell India; and industry captains Mr. Manish Sharma, President & CEO Panasonic, Mr. Prakash Mallya, MD SEA Intel, Mr. Murali Krishnan B, COO, Xiaomi, Mr. Raj Sahu, Director Strategy & Public Policy Samsung, Mr. Ambrish Bakaya, Director Govt. Affairs APAC HPE, Mr. Sudhir Goel, COO, Acer, Mr. Amrit Jiwan, Head Legal Canon, Mr. Nitin Garg, Director Integrated Operations Lenovo, Mr. Arijit Sen, Vice President Govt. Affairs VIVO, Mr. Sanjay Lodha, CEO Netweb Technologies, Ms. Ashita Gupta, COO Smile Electronics, Mr. H Nagaraj, CEO Velankani Electronics, and others.

MAIT is the apex body representing the ICT and electronics manufacturing sector for India. MAIT is recognized by both the Government, as well as the industry for its role in the growth and development of the IT Hardware industry.