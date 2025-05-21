Connect with us

Roof of 650-Year-Old Ming Dynasty Drum Tower Collapses in China, Narrowly Misses Visitors

News

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a dramatic moment caught on video, the roof of a historic Ming Dynasty drum tower structure in Fengyang County, Anhui province, China, suddenly collapsed, sending hundreds of tiles crashing to the ground and narrowly missing stunned onlookers.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 PM local time on Monday, shocking tourists who had gathered around the Drum Tower, a structure originally built in 1375 during the Ming Dynasty. Local authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported, although the falling debris came dangerously close to several visitors.



Ancient Drum Tower Built in 1375 Crumbles Without Warning

The Fengyang Ming dynasty Drum Tower, believed to be China’s largest, is not only an iconic architectural relic but also a cultural treasure. It symbolises the county’s connection to the founding emperor of the Ming Dynasty, Zhu Yuanzhang. Despite its historical roots, the tower underwent a major reconstruction in 1995, raising concerns over whether modern repairs compromised its structural integrity.

Footage of the Ming dynasty drum tower collapse quickly circulated on social media and local news outlets. It showed parts of the roof caving in and tiles shattering on the ground, just feet away from visitors. The video has sparked outrage and concern over the safety and maintenance of China’s historical landmarks.

 

Government Launches Full Investigation Into Collapse

The Fengyang County Culture and Tourism Bureau responded swiftly, releasing a statement via WeChat confirming the collapse and ensuring the public that an investigation is underway. According to the bureau, bystanders were immediately evacuated, and the area was secured to prevent further danger.

Officials have indicated that the probe will focus on the design, materials, and oversight of the 1995 restoration project. Reports suggest that engineering experts have been dispatched to the site to conduct inspections and determine the exact cause of the failure.

“We are committed to preserving the historical and cultural value of our landmarks while ensuring the safety of all visitors,” a local official said.

Cultural Heritage Under Threat?

This incident has reignited debate about the state of heritage preservation in China, especially as the nation continues balancing modern tourism with historic conservation. Critics argue that reconstruction projects often prioritise aesthetics over structural soundness, potentially leading to disasters like the Drum Tower collapse.

The Drum Tower will remain closed until further notice, and repairs are already being planned, though no timeline for reopening has been released.

The collapse of the 650-year-old Ming Dynasty drum tower is a stark reminder of the challenges facing heritage conservation today. While the lack of casualties is a relief, the near-miss underscores the urgent need for rigorous oversight of cultural restoration projects across China and beyond.


Related Topics:
