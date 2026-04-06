Jake Paul Plans Bold Response to Druski’s Viral Skit – WhiteFace Vs BlackFace

More in Culture
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E! News
Bianca Censori Stuns in Baby Blue as Kanye West’s Comeback Gains Momentum
Bianca Censori is once again making waves online, this time with a striking baby blue bodysuit...
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Paramount
$110 Billion Media Mega-Deal? Gulf Funds Eye Massive Paramount-Warner Merger
Three of the world’s most powerful sovereign wealth funds, from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi,...
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Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Trailer Drops Bombshell—Jessica Jones’ Secret & Punisher Return Teased
Marvel has clarified that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will not play a direct role in Daredevil: Born...
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Hip Hop/ Rap
Wireless Festival Faces Sponsor Exodus Over Kanye West Headlining
The controversy surrounding Kanye West, now widely known as Ye, has intensified, as more major sponsors withdraw support...
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Coachella
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘House Tour’ Video Sparks Buzz with Glam Chaos and Celebrity Cameos
Sabrina Carpenter is turning heads yet again with her latest music video for “House Tour,” a...
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Culture
As Live Nation Trial Continues, Artists Say Touring Is Becoming Unsustainable
The ongoing antitrust case involving Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster has reignited debate over...
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News
Pope Leo Condemns ‘Brutality’ of the War in First Easter Services
In his first Easter services, Pope Leo XIV delivered a strong message condemning the growing “brutality”...
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E! News
Brian Cox Sparks Controversy With Blunt Criticism of Fellow Actors
Award-winning actor Brian Cox is once again making headlines for his outspoken views, this time targeting...
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A24
‘The Drama’ Twist Explained: Why the Controversy Misses the Film’s Real Message
The latest film from A24, The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, has ignited intense online...
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A24
Anne Hathaway Drops New Pop Anthem ‘My Mouth Is Lonely for You’ Ahead of Mother Mary
Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway is stepping into a new creative spotlight with the release of her...