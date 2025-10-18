Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris

Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1

Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris

Plunge Sports
Published on

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reminded the Formula 1 world why he’s still the man to beat, claiming Sprint pole for the United States Grand Prix ( US GP) after a breathtaking qualifying battle in Austin. The reigning world champion edged Lando Norris by a razor-thin margin of 0.071 seconds, with Oscar Piastri completing the top three.

Lando Norris had dominated the early segments of US GP Sprint Qualifying (SQ1 and SQ2), but when it mattered most, Max Verstappen unleashed a sensational final sector to snatch pole — his 10th Sprint pole of his career — at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Title Comeback on Track

After clawing back 41 points in the last three races, Max Verstappen has cut Oscar Piastri’s lead to 63 points with six rounds remaining — keeping his hopes of a remarkable title comeback alive.

“It’s been a nice qualifying,” Max Verstappen said post-session. “The wind was gusty, the track was bumpy, and we had to push hard. It worked out well, but I still expect a tough battle in the Sprint tomorrow.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who leads teammate Oscar Piastri in their own intra-team duel, admitted he left some performance on the table. “Of course, I would’ve loved to be on pole, but being this close to Red Bull isn’t a bad place to be,” he said.

United States Grnad Prix Sprint Pole Positions

United States Grand Prix Sprint Pole Positions

Strong Showing for Hulkenberg, Struggles for Ferrari

Behind the front-runners, Nico Hulkenberg stunned the paddock with a fourth-place finish for Sauber, while George Russell and Fernando Alonso followed in fifth and sixth.

Ferrari endured a frustrating evening at the US GP, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualifying only eighth and tenth respectively, barely escaping SQ2 elimination. Carlos Sainz impressed for Williams in seventh, continuing the team’s surprising midfield surge alongside Alex Albon, who took ninth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

McLaren Eyes Sprint Redemption

Despite losing pole, McLaren remains confident ahead of Saturday’s 19-lap Sprint race. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are expected to attack Max Verstappen, especially given Austin’s notorious uphill Turn 1, a prime overtaking zone that has produced fireworks in previous years.

“We expect tyre degradation to play a big role,” said McLaren team principal Andrea Stella. “If that happens, we’re confident our car will come on stronger later in the race.”

With temperatures soaring and the championship battle tightening, the Austin Sprint promises drama — and Verstappen’s victory march is far from guaranteed.

  • United States Grnad Prix Sprint Pole Positions
  • Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lewis Hamilton
  • United States Grnad Prix Sprint Pole Positions
  • Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lewis Hamilton

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Formula 1

Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris
By October 18, 2025
Apple Takes the Wheel Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026

Apple Takes the Wheel: Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026
By October 18, 2025
Prince Andrew Loses Duke of York Title After Epstein Fallout — A Royal Reckoning Years in the Making

Prince Andrew Loses Duke of York Title After Epstein Fallout — A Royal Reckoning Years in the Making
By October 18, 2025
Apple Takes the Wheel Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026

Apple Takes the Wheel: Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026
By October 18, 2025
Netflix and Spotify Join Forces Video Podcasts Coming to the Streaming Giant in 2026

Netflix and Spotify Join Forces: Video Podcasts Coming to the Streaming Giant in 2026
By October 18, 2025
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West: “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”
By October 17, 2025
Sify Infinit Files ₹3,700 Crore IPO, India’s First-Ever Data Center Public Offering

Sify Infinit Files ₹3,700 Crore IPO, India’s First-Ever Data Center Public Offering
By October 17, 2025
Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work

Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work
By October 17, 2025
TVS Enters Adventure Territory with the All-New Apache RTX 300 ADV

TVS Enters Adventure Territory with the All-New Apache RTX 300 ADV
By October 17, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Series to Launch Globally, Promises to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Promises to Redefine Mobile Imaging
By October 17, 2025
Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work

Career247 to Empower 1 Million Learners with AI and Digital Skills for the Future of Work
By October 17, 2025
Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”

Matters.AI Raises $6mn to Build the World’s First Self-Learning “AI Security Engineer”
By October 15, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Protein Powders Under Fire New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals

Protein Powders Under Fire: New Investigation Finds Dangerous Levels of Lead and Heavy Metals
By October 15, 2025
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Fallon, and Barack Obama Defend Jimmy Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

Press Freedom

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love lyme Disease

E! News

Bella Hadid Opens Up About Health Struggles in Emotional Post — Fans Flood Her With Love

immigration Politics

US Judge Orders Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Amid Free Speech Clash
To Top
Loading...