Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris

More in Formula 1
-
Apple TV+
Apple Takes the Wheel: Formula 1 Lands Exclusive U.S. Broadcast Deal With Apple TV From 2026
In a major shake-up for motorsport broadcasting, Apple has announced a five-year exclusive deal to become...
-
Formula 1
Max Verstappen Eyes Late-Season Comeback as 2025 F1 Title Race Heats Up
Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has reignited the 2025 title race after clawing back...
-
Formula 1
George Russell’s Mercedes Deal Ends Max Verstappen Speculation — For Now
After months of intense speculation, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has confirmed that George Russell and...
-
Apple TV+
Apple Reportedly Nearing Blockbuster Deal to Stream Formula 1 in the U.S.
Apple is reportedly closing in on a landmark broadcasting deal to air Formula 1 in the...
-
Formula 1
Carlos Sainz Criticizes F1 for Focusing on Girlfriends and Celebrities Instead of Racing
In recent years, the spotlight on drivers’ partners and celebrity guests has intensified — thanks in...
-
Formula 1
Christian Horner’s Red Bull Scandal Ends in £3 Million Settlement — Former Boss Eyes F1 Comeback
Red Bull’s Austria-based parent company commissioned two independent investigations, each led by a King’s Counsel (KC)....
-
Formula 1
McLaren’s Title Double Turns Sour as Lando Norris’ Radio Message Reveals Growing Rift
McLaren may have sealed back-to-back Constructors’ Championships at the Singapore Grand Prix, but beneath the celebrations lurked the unmistakable...
-
Formula 1
Lewis Hamilton Hit With Five-Second Penalty at Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton’s night at the Marina Bay Street Circuit ended in controversy as Formula 1 stewards...
-
Formula 1
George Russell Dominates Singapore Grand Prix as McLaren Clinches Constructors’ Championship
George Russell delivered a masterclass at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, storming to victory...
-
Formula 1
Zak Brown Reacts to $100 Million Christian Horner Settlement and 2026 F1 Return Rumors
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has broken his silence on speculation surrounding Christian Horner’s potential return...