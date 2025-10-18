Max Verstappen Snatches Sprint Pole at U.S. Grand Prix After Epic Showdown With Lando Norris

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reminded the Formula 1 world why he’s still the man to beat, claiming Sprint pole for the United States Grand Prix ( US GP) after a breathtaking qualifying battle in Austin. The reigning world champion edged Lando Norris by a razor-thin margin of 0.071 seconds, with Oscar Piastri completing the top three.

Lando Norris had dominated the early segments of US GP Sprint Qualifying (SQ1 and SQ2), but when it mattered most, Max Verstappen unleashed a sensational final sector to snatch pole — his 10th Sprint pole of his career — at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

Title Comeback on Track

After clawing back 41 points in the last three races, Max Verstappen has cut Oscar Piastri’s lead to 63 points with six rounds remaining — keeping his hopes of a remarkable title comeback alive.

“It’s been a nice qualifying,” Max Verstappen said post-session. “The wind was gusty, the track was bumpy, and we had to push hard. It worked out well, but I still expect a tough battle in the Sprint tomorrow.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris, who leads teammate Oscar Piastri in their own intra-team duel, admitted he left some performance on the table. “Of course, I would’ve loved to be on pole, but being this close to Red Bull isn’t a bad place to be,” he said.

Strong Showing for Hulkenberg, Struggles for Ferrari

Behind the front-runners, Nico Hulkenberg stunned the paddock with a fourth-place finish for Sauber, while George Russell and Fernando Alonso followed in fifth and sixth.

Ferrari endured a frustrating evening at the US GP, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc qualifying only eighth and tenth respectively, barely escaping SQ2 elimination. Carlos Sainz impressed for Williams in seventh, continuing the team’s surprising midfield surge alongside Alex Albon, who took ninth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

McLaren Eyes Sprint Redemption

Despite losing pole, McLaren remains confident ahead of Saturday’s 19-lap Sprint race. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are expected to attack Max Verstappen, especially given Austin’s notorious uphill Turn 1, a prime overtaking zone that has produced fireworks in previous years.

“We expect tyre degradation to play a big role,” said McLaren team principal Andrea Stella. “If that happens, we’re confident our car will come on stronger later in the race.”

With temperatures soaring and the championship battle tightening, the Austin Sprint promises drama — and Verstappen’s victory march is far from guaranteed.