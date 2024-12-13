D Gukesh Youngest World Chess Champion Amid Controversy, Viswanathan Anand Surprised

The chess world erupted in celebration and controversy as India’s 18-year-old prodigy, D Gukesh, made history, becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. Gukesh’s triumph came after a dramatic 14th game against defending champion Ding Liren of China, whose critical blunder sparked allegations of deliberate foul play and a complaint for investigation by FIDE.

The Match That Changed History

In a tense finale of the FIDE World Chess Championship, Gukesh secured 7.5 points to Ding’s 6.5, clinching the title and etching his name into the record books. The Chennai-based teenager, mentored by Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, demonstrated incredible composure and skill throughout the match. With this victory, D Gukesh joins Anand as only the second Indian to win the prestigious title, following Anand’s five-time reign.

D Gukesh’s victory was not just a personal milestone but a moment of national pride as he took forward the legacy of Indian chess on a global stage. However, the celebration was tainted by accusations from Russian Chess Federation chief Andrei Filatov, who called Ding’s performance in the final game “suspicious” and demanded an investigation by FIDE.

The Allegations

Ding Liren’s critical error in a seemingly balanced position left chess enthusiasts and experts puzzled. Filatov, quoted by Russian news agency TASS, expressed disbelief over the blunder, suggesting that even a first-class player would not make such a mistake. “The defeat raises a lot of questions and looks deliberate,” Filatov asserted.

FIDE has yet to respond to the calls for an inquiry, and Ding Liren has not issued a public statement regarding the accusations. The allegations add an air of controversy to what should have been a celebration of Gukesh’s skill and determination.

Gukesh’s Emotional Triumph

Despite the controversy, Gukesh remained focused on his achievement. The soft-spoken champion revealed that becoming the world champion had been a decade-long dream. “I was not expecting to win, and when I did, I got emotional,” he shared. His rare display of vulnerability during the post-match celebrations showcased the immense pressure and dedication required to reach such heights.

Viswanathan Anand, who has played a pivotal role in nurturing Gukesh’s talent at his chess academy, praised the young champion’s performance. “Gukesh’s victory is a testament to his hard work and the growing strength of Indian chess,” Anand remarked.

However, in an interview with NDTV, Viswanathan Anand did call the win surprising as he was quoted saying, “It’s a little bit historic and a little bit of a surprise. Surprise because 20 minutes before the end, it didn’t look like it (the championship title) is going to be decided today. We thought there would be a tiebreaker. A very, very pleasant surprise,”.

As the new world champion, Gukesh walks away with a prize of USD 1.3 million from the championship’s USD 2.5 million purse. His historic achievement has inspired a new generation of chess enthusiasts in India and worldwide.

The chess fraternity now awaits FIDE’s response to the allegations against Ding, but for Gukesh, the focus remains on the future. “This is just the beginning,” the young champion declared, hinting at greater ambitions in his burgeoning career.

While the shadow of controversy looms, D Gukesh’s remarkable journey from a chess academy in Chennai to the pinnacle of the chess world is a story of resilience, brilliance, and the unyielding pursuit of excellence.